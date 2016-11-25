Slaven Bilic not fearful of pressure on position, ahead of Manchester United clash

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has admitted that there is pressure, but is not fearful of losing his job at the Hammers, ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

Just doing my job

Bilic's second season in the capital has been a complete contrast to the first, with West Ham currently struggling and wallowing in 17th in the Premier League table and just one point above the relegation zone.

Arguably the biggest blow of the campaign so far was last week's clash with Tottenham Hotspur, with the Hammers looking destined for three points after goals from Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini cancelling out Harry Winks' equaliser.

However a late brace from Harry Kane saw them defeated 3-2, and this add to the increasing pressure on the 48-year-old's shoulders, but he insisted that he has the backing of the board and isn't fearful of losing his position.

"There isn’t much to say. I’m doing my job," he told whufc.com. "I speak to the owners regularly after every game and if inbetween, there is something to talk about, I have that support."

"I’m concentrated on my job and our next game and that’s basically it," he stated. "I feel the pressure of course, because we are not delivering and performing enough to get points to feel happy."

"But I see the improvement," the Croatian admitted. "I see the team that is hungry and alive and the points were there for us in a very difficult away game."

Bilic added: "That’s what I’m concentrated on and not to make mistakes like we did against Spurs."

Another big game

Sunday's trip to Old Trafford will be the start of a tough few weeks for the Hammers, heading back to the North West in the EFL Cup, before taking on Arsenal and Liverpool. Jose Mourinho's side are also in need of three points, and Bilic stated that it will be a difficult clash.

"The gap is not small but it’s also not big and of course they are showing two faces," he said. "They played well last night and they’re Man United."

"But they need points in the Premier League and it’s gonna be a big game for us and for them in a great stadium," Bilic concluded. "It will be difficult but you can’t expect any less in the Premier League, especially as you’re playing Man United away."

West Ham United will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 27 with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.