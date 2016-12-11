Eddie Howe: "There's still growth to come from this team"

AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe saw his side fall to their fifth away defeat in seven games and says he has no interest in being the Premier League comeback kings.

The Cherries produced arguably the best comeback in the club's history last Sunday when they fought back from 3-1 down to beat Liverpool 4-3 at Dean Court.

But Howe doesn't want falling behind to become a regular occurance: “We don’t want become a team that plays well when chasing the game. That’s the easier side."

He continued: "We want to be the team that dominates games from start to finish, that’s leading the game and seeing it out."

Howe believes Bournemouth still have some 'growing' to do, saying: "There’s still growth to come from this team, we’re not the finished article and I think this proves that.”

Bournemouth left themselves too much to do at Turf Moor

Bournemouth found themselves 2-0 down at Turf Moor after just 16 minutes, goals from Republic of Ireland team mates Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward giving the home side a flying start.

But Howe's men did find a route back into the game when Benik Afobe pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

The Cherries dominated the majority of the second-half but were unable to break down a resilient Burnley side, who then put the game out of sight on 75 minutes when George Boyd slammed home after good work from substitute Andre Gray

Charlie Daniels did reduce the deficit once again in injury time to make it 3-2, but it was too little too late.

Ake admits Bournemouth were 'surprised' by Burnley

And on-loan defender Nathan Ake admitted his side gave themselves too much of a mountain to climb, saying: “We knew this game was going to be like this but we still got a bit surprised in the first 20-25 minutes."

Ake, who has notched two match winners already down on the south coast, grabbing the only goal in the win an Stoke City, and then the dramatic winner last weekend, was well aware of the threat Burnley would carry.

“It’s a really difficult place to come because they put constant pressure on you, a lot of long balls and they fight for every ball and every second ball," he said.

Bournemouth will hope to get back to winning ways on Tuesday night when they welcome the champions Leicester City to Dean Court.

Eddie Howe's men were only one of four sides that did not lose to the Foxes last season.