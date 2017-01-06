Millwall is never an easy place to go, admits Bournemouth assistant boss Jason Tindall

Ahead of their FA Cup clash at Millwall, Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall admitted that preparing properly for their trip to South East London will be key to advancing in the competition.

The Cherries head into the FA Cup with some momentum, after their entertaining 3-3 draw against Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal proved that they can hold their own against the bigger sides of the division.

‘Giving our all in the cup’

Tindall, who was taking charge of the press conference in place of Eddie Howe, was optimistic of his sides’ chances in the FA Cup, in which they had reached the fifth round last season. A 2-0 defeat at Dean Court to Roberto Martinez’s Everton had halted them in their stride.

Tindall said: "We're really looking forward to the game. The FA Cup is a special competition and one we'll be giving our all in."

Tindall explained that the Den is ‘never an easy place to play’ and admitted that despite being from a division that is two times lower than the Premier League, they will ‘make things tough’.

The Englishman also emphasised on the need to ‘prepare properly’ for Saturday’s clash and told that the Cherries need to ‘roll up their sleeves’ for the tie. The 39-year-old also told that Bournemouth’s ‘past games against Millwall have been very tough’.

He confirmed that a ‘team good enough to win’ will be picked for the game and told that they’ll adapt, despite having ‘three or four players with knocks’.

On Francis and Fraser

While Cherries skipper Simon Francis will miss the three upcoming games after he saw red against Arsenal, there are doubts pertaining to the fitness of winger Ryan Fraser, who had scored Bournemouth's third against Arsenal.

Tindall confirmed that the Scotsman had a scan done, but the injury wasn’t as bad as they first thought it to be, deeming it be ‘good news’ for the side.

He also expressed disappointment at about Francis’ absence, but was of the opinion that they ‘have to accept that’.