Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Lilywhites looking to continue title push against plucky Baggies

After a two week break due to the FA Cup last weekend, the Premier League resumes this weekend with Tottenham Hotspur hosting West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on Saturday lunchtime looking to continue their impressive form.

Impressive hosts look to make it six wins in a row

Spurs have really started to hit their stride in recent weeks which has seen them move to up to third in the Premier League table after a fantastic 2-0 victory against Chelsea at home last time out which seen them move within seven points of the Blues at the top of the table.

The Lilywhites followed this up with a comfortable 2-0 win against Aston Villa in the FA Cup last weekend and they will be looking to make it seven wins in a row in all competitions against the Baggies.

Baggies enjoying a great season to date

The Baggies are also in good form in the Premier League after winning their last two league games against Hull City and Southampton which has seen them climb to eighth in the league table.

However though, they will be a bit deflated after losing 2-1 at home to Derby County last weekend in the FA Cup and therefore will be looking to try and put that out of their minds to get a positive result this weekend.

Visitors looking to get a result similar to last season

The visitors will also take heart from the result they got when they last faced Spurs at White Hart Lane as they came away with a 1-1 draw after Craig Dawson scored an equaliser after netting an own goal earlier in the game.

The problem though for Tony Pulis' men is the fact that they have only managed to win two of their last nine away matches in the Premier League while Spurs have won five in a row at home and remain unbeaten at home so far this season.

Team News

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed in his pre match press conference that Erik Lamela remains the only player injured but is on the mend and should be back in training within a week.

It means that the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, who were rested for last weekend's win against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, will come straight back into the starting eleven for this game.

The Baggies, on the other hand, will be without defender Jonny Evans due to injury while Chris Brunt is a doubt for the game after missing last week's FA Cup game.

Saido Berahino remains out due to fitness concerns but apart from that, Tony Pulis has everyone else available for the game and has some tough decisions to make.

Predicted lineups

Tottenham Hotspur: (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Walker, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

West Brom: (4-2-3-1) Foster; Dawson, McAuley. Olsson, Galloway; Fletcher, Yacob; Chadli, Morrison, McClean; Rondon.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG).