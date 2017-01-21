AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Watford: Cherries come back twice to earn draw

AFC Bournemouth recovered from a goal down twice and had a goal disallowed in the final minute of the game as they drew 2-2 with Watford in their latest Premier League clash.

Two poor defensive mistakes from the Cherries allowed the Hornets to move in front from corners, leaving it to Josh King and Benik Afobe to rescue the side with goals in the second half.

Heading into the match Eddie Howe made two changes, bringing in Callum Wilson for Afobe and replacing Harry Arter with King. Watford manager Walter Mazzarri made just the one change, handing a start to new signing Tom Cleverley.

The Cherries start strong

Bournemouth started off brightly, dominating in the opening 20 minutes as Wilson came close to opening the scoring, not quite climbing high enough to head the ball on target. 13 minutes in and man of the match Jack Wilshere played a delightful over the top flick into the area to pick out Ryan Fraser, whose looping header forced Heurelho Gomes to back peddle and tip it over from just underneath the cross bar.

Just over five minutes later and Wilshere had an effort on goal which was fairly central but still forced the Watford keeper into making a save. Less than three minutes later and a terrible back pass from Charlie Daniels led to a Watford corner. This opportunity led to the visitors first shot on target and the opening goal as Christian Kabasele headed in following a flick on from Miguel Britos.

​​Watford controlled the following 10 minutes and January signing Cleverley fired a shot across the face of goal just wide. With three minutes before the end of the half Junior Stanislas' effort took a big deflection from a sliding challenge which caused the ball to loop up and force Gomes to back peddle once more and produce another save where he had to tip the ball just over the bar.

Much better second half for Bournemouth

Howe's side made the perfect start to the second half after Adam Smith made a great run down the right hand side, squaring the ball to King who tapped home to bring the sides level. Artur Boruc produced a good save to deny Jose Holebas before Fraser drew an excellent sprawling save from Gomes as Bournemouth increased the pressure looking to take the lead.

Unfortunately for the Cherries they conceded on the counter attack once again after Boruc failed to come out fast enough to collect ball from the corner kick, allowing Deeney to flick the header in low into the right corner.

In the final 10 minutes Howe's men continue to press for the equaliser and the substitutes made an instant impact. Andrew Surman played through Afobe who calmly slotted the ball past Gomes into the corner of the net to bring the home side level.

Into stoppage time and Bournemouth were the dominant side as Jordon Ibe put a low cross in at the near post, but Wilson's diving header went wide. In the last action of the game the fans in the stadium erupted as they thought that they had won the game after Daniels fired home. However, referee Lee Mason disallowed the goal after Cook collided with Gomes, handling the ball before it made its way to Daniels.

Next up for the Cherries, a home tie against struggling Crystal Palace on Tuesday 31st January.