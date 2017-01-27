Watford boss Walter Mazzarri confirms "important" Odion Ighalo bids

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has said the club are taking into consideration “more than one” offer for forward Odion Ighalo.

The Italian has recently brought in Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina, which has boosted his attacking options, as well as the recent arrival of M’Baye Niang from AC Milan.

Sky Sources reported that West Bromwich Albion, who had tabled an offer for Ighalo, have took a step back from their pursuit of the forward

Watford considering offers for Ighalo

Mazzarri said that the Hornets are considering a “very important offer” from an unnamed club, and that the club are “evaluating” the situation.

“I don’t like to say all the details but there is more than one offer,” he told Sky Sports. “This one might also be from China.

Ighalo, who has only two goals all season, could be sold after the club has brought in ready replacements in Zarate and Niang.

Mazzarri delighted with two new signings

Mazzarri expressed his delight in signing the two players, and said that the Hornets had to fight off clubs to bring in the pair of attackers.

“I would like to say that I’m very happy that the club got two very important players, that is Niang and Zarate,” he added.

“With all that has happened this season, we have to think mainly about the next three-and-a-half months, which will be the most important period for the club.”

The Italian stated that the club has shown its intent in bringing the two players to Vicarage Road, because clubs from the UK and in Europe “wanted them”.

Mazzarri, who labelled the signings as “great players”, said: “They’re not the same as (Roberto) Pereyra, but for sure they will help in the right parts of the pitch and help my type of game.”

Boss prepared for Millwall challenge

Watford are set to take on League One side Millwall at The Den on Sunday at midday before travelling to face Arsenal in the Premier League just two days later.

Mazzarri, who said the fixture pile-up is difficult, said: “That’s the problem, because the squad that I will chose on Sunday also depends on the fact that we are playing Arsenal 48 hours later, and four days after Arsenal we are playing Burnley.”

The Italian also went on to say that there is “many things” that he will need to consider, including the rotation of his injury-struck squad.