Stefano Okaka is hoping Watford 'move forward'

Watford fell to their first defeat in five games with a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford against Manchester United. However, striker Stefano Okaka doesn’t think the side should be disappointed with the result.

United are tough opponents

The forward said: “Everybody knows that in this stadium against this team it is difficult.” He went on to say: “We tried to do our best but it was not enough, Manchester also played really well. We had some chances but could not score the goal, so we keep looking forward to the next game."

Okaka continued, “We created two or three chances in the second-half but it was 2-0. We didn’t play badly and we can do some things better, but against Arsenal and Burnley we took three points in each and that is football.”

Hornets run ends

Watford’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United this past weekend was their first loss in five outings and ended an upturn in form in recent weeks.

The Hornets run included an impressive 1-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium over Arsenal as well as a home win against Burnley.

However, Watford haven’t managed to win three consecutive league games at any point this season with their victories over Arsenal and Burnley being their first back-to-back wins since September.

Watford looking forward

Okaka mentioned that the Hornets must keep looking forward and they host West Ham United at Vicarage Road in a fortnight.

Watford follow up with another home game against Southampton before trips to Chelsea and Crystal Palace. The Hornets begin April at home to Sunderland.

The games against West Ham, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Sunderland will be crucial with three of the four sides in the bottom half along with Watford.

Walter Mazzarri’s side currently sit ten points clear of Hull City and the final relegation spot but victories in these games will almost guarantee Premier League football at Vicarage Road for another season.