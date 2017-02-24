Chelsea vs Swansea City: Predicted XI as Swans look to surge clear of drop zone

Swansea City travel to Stamford Bridge to face Premier League leaders Chelsea as they look to continue their rise away from the relegation places.

Despite being rooted to the bottom of the table when Paul Clement arrived, the Swans are now four points clear of the dreaded drop zone, having won three of their five league managers under the Englishman.

Victory over Leicester City came at a cost as winger Nathan Dyer ruptured his achilles tendon, ruling him out for the rest of the season

The injury leaves his place, in an otherwise settled side, open to a number of options, with January acquisitions Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh in line for a place, with veteran winger Wayne Routledge also in contention

The defence

Goalkeeper - Lukasz Fabianski: The former Arsenal shot-stopper has started every game of the season, under both Clement and former boss Francesco Guidolin. The Swans' leaky defence means that the Polish international has kept just four clean sheets this term.

Right-back - Kyle Naughton: Naughton has started 20 of the Swans' league games this season, keeping experienced Spaniard Angel Rangel out of the side. A consistent performer in the side, Naughton's pace and ability to go forward have helped him cement his place in the side.

Centre-back - Alfie Mawson: The young English centre-back has established himself as a solid option to plug a leaky Swansea defence. He's also contributed going forward, scoring three goals in the last six games for the Swans, making him one of the most prolific defenders of the calendar year.

Centre-back - Federico Fernandez: The experienced Argentinian centre-half has enjoyed a career resurgence under Clement. He's displaced Jordi Amat in the side, and has enjoyed far more game time since the departure of former skipper Ashley Williams. Fernandez should be full of confidence after signing a contract-extension with the club on Friday.

Left-back - Martin Olsson: Since arriving in January, Olsson has brought a solidity to the back four that could keep the Swans in the Premier League. With inconsistency surrounding the left-back spot, neither Neil Taylor and Stephen Kingsley couldn't make the role their own. Swedish international Olsson has stepped up to the plate, netting in the win against the Premier League champions.

The midfield

Centre-midfielder - Jack Cork: The former Chelsea man has stepped up to the mark of being Swansea skipper under Paul Clement. Cork's composure in the middle of the park has made him an essential player under the new manager, taking over the Leon Britton role that the veteran midfielder has struggled to see out this term.

Centre-midfielder - Leroy Fer: The talismanic Dutchman has been influential in the Swans recent success. He's netted six goals and assisted another, a key contributor for the Swans and a shoe-in for the starting line up when fit.

Centre-midfielder - Tom Carroll: The signing of the former Tottenham midfielder has been a masterstroke from Clement. Carroll looks a bargain at £4.5 million, and has already been a star performer, in particular in the win at Anfield against Liverpool.

The attack

Right-winger - Luciano Narsingh: The Dutchman has impressed since arriving from PSV Eindhoven. He registered an assist to Sigurdsson coming off the bench on his Swansea debut to seal a win against Claude Puel's Southampton side. Narsingh is definitely in contention to replace the injury-stricken Nathan Dyer.

Left-winger - Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea's most influential player is the first name on the team sheet for Paul Clement. The Swans top scorer has been pivotal in their climb up the table, and will surely attract interest from bigger sides in the summer.

Striker - Fernando Llorente: Amid interest from Chelsea, Llorente has taken his game to a different level than the start of the season. The big Spaniard starred in the victory at Liverpool, bagging a brace to sink Jurgen Klopp's men. The former Juventus striker has established himself as first-choice ahead of record signing Borja Baston.