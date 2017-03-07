Stefano Okaka left frustrated with Watford's defending

Watford forward Stefano Okaka was disappointed with the side after they conceded four against Southampton on Saturday.

The Hornets scored three in the game, with Okaka getting a goal and an assist, but they still managed to come away from the game with nothing.

Walter Mazzarri’s side’s defensive frailties were on show at Vicarage Road and were caught on their heels at times – something that was picked up on by the Italian forward.

Defending left Okaka frustrated

Okaka picked out that the side shouldn’t need to score more than three goals to win a game, and the defending left him asking questions.

“It’s very frustrating,” he told the Harrow Times. “We scored three goals at home, and normally that would be enough to win. We lost, but wanted to win, so it’s not enough.

The forward believes the team now need to work on their defending because it is “very sad” that they didn’t come away with anything from the game with the Saints.

He added: “We need the points, and we needed points from this game – we gave everything and to get nothing from the game is very sad.”

Forward pair linked up well in game

The one positive factor that the Hornets can take from the game is that forwards Okaka and Troy Deeney showed that they are on the same page.

Okaka provided the pass, which set up Deeney for the first goal and the pair linked up well at other times during the game.

“Me and Troy, we have a good relationship and you can see it on the pitch,” Okaka said.

“Every time, I tried to find him and vice versa; I gave him the assist for the first goal, he gave me a lot of balls back too.”

Okaka wants to improve and “keep working” between now and the end of the season as the Hornets have this weekend off with Chelsea playing in the FA Cup.