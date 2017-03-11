Stade Rennais 1-1 Dijon FCO: Another day, another draw for hosts

Rennes recorded their 11th draw of the season after tieing in a one all draw with Dijon at Roazhon Park.

The relegation-battling visitors opened the scoring just before half-time when Julio Tavares headed the ball into the bottom right corner.

The hosts equalised shy of the hour mark through substitute Wesley Saïd who slotted into a practically empty net.

The draw helped neither team in their ambitions for this season with the visitors still stuck third from bottom in a tight relegation fight, while Rennes slowly slide into mid-table with no chance of making European football.

Visitors frustrate Rennes to fans' disgust

Both sides saw good chances pass them by before the 10-minute mark with Tavares turning a shot narrowly past the post, while Giovanni Sio's low effort wouldn't go under Dijon keeper Baptiste Reynet.

As the half drew to a close, Dijon went in front through striker Tavares.

A corner was taken short and subsequently crossed towards the onrushing Tavares who headed in unchallenged into the corner of the net.

Dijon could have doubled their lead just before the referee blew his whistle when Rennes' Ramy Bensebaini almost tackled the ball into his own net only for Benoit Costil to divert the ball away from goal.

The players went off to a chorus of boos with the home support not happy with the Rennes performance which was lacking any desire.

Rennes show character and deserve draw

The trailing Bretons reacted to their fans' dismay for their performance as they went through the gears throughout the half.

Firmin Mubele, who had been largely quiet in the first half, took the game by the scruff of the neck and arguably put in his strongest half of football as a player at Roazhon Park.

The winger wasted a couple of chances early on in the half but was tormenting his opponents down the left flank.

In a similar fashion to last week's match away at Metz, Rennes drew level with Mubele's shot parrying off the goalkeeper for Saïd to tidy up for the goal.

The introduction of Saïd was a welcome sight for the Rennes faithful, and the young striker added an extra edge to the team which wasn't there in the first half.

The former Dijon loanee could have doubled his tally a few minutes after scoring but his curled strike from outside the box was always rising over the bar.

Saïd will hope to feature from the start next week for Les Rouges et Noirs as they travel to Toulouse, while Dijon have a tough game at home to Saint-Etienne.