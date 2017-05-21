Leicester City 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Draw at King Power ensures top half finish for Cherries

Two sides, which were aiming to finish inside the top half of the Premier League, cancelled each other out at the King Power on the final day of the campaign, as Leicester City came back from a single goal down to hold Eddie Howe's Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw.

An early goal each from both sides in the two halves saw Bournemouth go ahead in the very first minute of the game through Junior Stanislas, but were pegged back five minutes into the second half as Jamie Vardy's close range effort drew the Foxes level in the 51st minute.

The draw meant that Leicester finished the season at the 12th position, while Bournemouth finished as high as ninth in the league, finishing inside the top half for the first time ever.

Mousset gets another go

After having endured another below par first season in England, Lys Mousset played for the third consecutive time. The Frenchman started up front, with Ryan Fraser playing behind him. Marc Pugh played on the left, while Junior Stanislas started on the right flank. Dan Gosling and Andy Surman as the central midfield players in the 4-4-2, with Simon Francis and Steve Cook playing at centre-back.

Leicester too, started with a 4-4-2 of their won. Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy started up top, while the duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Andy King played in the heart of the park for Craig Shakespeare's men. Christian Fuchs started at centre-back, with Yohan Benalouane alongside him. Young Ben Chilwell earned another outing at left-back.

Lucky Leicester let in just one

The setting of the game was a typical end of season game one, as the shone bore down at the King Power and the players had a relaxed swagger about them. And Leicester conceded in the very first minute, as they showed glimpses of poor defending.

Mousset struggled to get the ball out of his feet, but a combination of Leicester errors at the back saw Stanislas take complete advantage of the situation by finishing tidily from eight yards out.

After having conceded once, Leicester showed little signs of improving defensively and looked shaky at the back throughout the first-half. Bournemouth had several opportunities to double their advantage, but lack of quality finishing costed them big time.

The 24th minute saw Kasper Schmeichel come up with an exquiste one-hand save to deny Gosling, who had hit a shot from 20 yards. It was one of those big opportunities that kept Leicester at just a goal down, but the Foxes grew into the game as the game wore on.

Ryan Allsop, who was starting the game, had almost nothing to do till the 36th minute of the game, when Riyad Mahrez stung the 24-year-old after having been set up by Marc Albrighton, who came up with an impressive pass to do so. And Leicester kept on improving and finding their feet from there on.

Before the first-half ended, Shakespeare's men had piled on enough pressure on the Cherries to come close to equalize twice. Both Steve Cook and left-back Charlie Daniels had to make important last-ditch tackles to deny Leicester in drawing level.

Cherries hold onto vital point

Leicester started off the second-half how they had ended the first. And the pressure paid off six minutes into the second half, when Jamie Vardy tapped in from close-range to hand the Foxes a well-deserved equalizer.

Chilwell floated in a cross from the left and Slimani nodded it on for Vardy, who was lurking at the far post to make no mistake in drawing his side level. And the England came close to completing the comeback, when he did score but was flagged offside in what was a close, yet wrongly-made call minutes after having getting the goal.

In the 66th minute, Allsop's finger tips were enough to deny him get his second of the day. Mere minutes later, Allsop was called into action once again and the Englishman was upto the task. This time it was Slimani, whose header was tipped over the bar.

And the Algerian, who had joined the men in blue from Sporting Lisbon last summer, came ever close to completing the comeback in the 84th minute, but only managed to put the effort five yards off the target.

The final whistle couldn't have come soon enough for Howe's men, who heaved a huge sigh of relief as came as a confirmation for their finish inside the top half of the Premier League, just a point off South Coast rivals Southampton. Leicester, who seemed to be in the thick of things in the relegation at a point, would be happy with a 12th placed finish.