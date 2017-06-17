Liverpool reach agreement for Andre Wisdom to join Derby

Liverpool ​have officially confirmed they have reached an agreement for the permanent sale of Andre Wisdom to Derby County. ​The move will go through subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed between the player and club.

Andre Wisdom set for Derby switch

The deal between Wisdom and Derby is believed to be around £2 million - a fee that could rise up to £4.5million on the basis of add-ons being met. It holds a similar structure as the transfer of Tiago Ilori to Reading.

Having previously spent a term on loan at Derby, making 34 appearances under Steve McClaren's tenure. The defender will now return to the club where Gray Rowett has now taken the reigns.

Wisdom made a total of 22 appearances for Liverpool after arriving in 2008 from Bradford's youth team. However, failing to make the cut and break through into the first-team under both Brendan Rodgers and Jürgen Klopp, ​the 24-year-old now seems set to lead the line of fringe players exiting Anfield this summer ahead of a new ​Premier League ​campaign.

Klopp ready to part ways with fringe players

Amongst those also set for a Liverpool departure are Lazar Markovic. The winger, who was on loan at Hull City ​this sumer, impressed under Marco Silva's tenure but will face a defining summer in terms of his future on Merseyside.

Klopp will be looking for more quality in the wide areas this transfer window, which could spark the end for Markovic.

Likewise, Mamadou Sakho ​is expected to leave. Crystal Palace ​are reportedly interested in signing the centre-back on a permanent deal but a £30million asking price could pose some problems between the two parties. The club are also hoping to recoup the £12million they spent on Alberto Moreno.