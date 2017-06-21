EFL Championship Fixtures: Relegated sides face tough starts

Sunderland open the new Championship season on Friday the fourth of August, at home to Derby, with the other relegated sides Middlesbrough and Hull City both away from home on the opening weekend.

Sunderland, back in the championship for the first time since the 2006-2007 season, travel to Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday before hosting Leeds in a tough start to the season for the Black Cats.

Middlesbrough, returning after just one year in the Premier League, travel to Wolves and then host Sheffield United, and play Bolton six games in away from home, meaning they play two of the three promoted sides in the first six games. Garry Monk will hope his start at his new team leads to a positive season at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland play each other on November 4th at the Riverside and on February 24th at the Stadium of Light.

Hull, also back in the Championship, travel to Aston Villa for the evening kick-off in Leonid Slutsky’s first game at Hull City, before hosting Burton and Wolves. Hull do host one promoted side in their first six, hosting Bolton five weeks in.

Hull host Sunderland on the 16th of September, with the return fixture at the Stadium of Light on the 20th of January. The Tigers host Boro on the 31st of October with Hull travelling to Teesside on the 20th of February.

Below are the first six in full with proposed dates, as these could be subject to change, depending on television commitments and the Carabao Cup.

SUNDERLAND

Derby H 04/08

Norwich A 12/08

Sheffield Wednesday A 15/08

Leeds H 19/08

Barnsley A 26/08

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

Sheffield United H 09/09

MIDDLESBROUGH

Wolves A 05/08

Sheffield United H 12/08

Burton H 15/08

Notts Forest A 19/08

Preston H 26/08

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

Bolton A 09/09

HULL CITY

Aston Villa A 05/08

Burton H 12/08

Wolves H 15/08

QPR A 19/08

Bolton H 26/08

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

Derby A 09/09

Other games that fans look towards are the festive period games, below are the three games for the relegated sides for Boxing Day and New Years Day.

BOXING DAY:

Hull v Derby

Middlesbrough v Bolton

Sheffield United v Sunderland

NEW YEARS DAY:

Bolton v Hull

Preston v Middlesbrough

Sunderland v Barnsley

The final day of the season is May the 6th, and of course all three relegated clubs could be in the running for promotion, but also relegation as nothing can be taken for granted in the Championship. These games could prove to be vital for the relegated sides at either end of the table.

FINAL DAY-May 6th:

Brentford V Hull

Ipswich v Middlesbrough

Sunderland V Wolves

The new championship season starts on the weekend of Friday 4th, August. Stay with Vavel throughout the summer for updates on all Championship teams.