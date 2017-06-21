Middlesbrough slap £20million price-tag on wanted winger Traore

Middlesbrough have put a £20million price tag on Ex-Barcelona player Adama Traore. The youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea in January, and the London-based club are interested in bringing Traore to Stamford Bridge this summer.

West Ham have been linked with the speedster in recent weeks, and have had a reported eight million bid rejected by the North East side. Middlesbrough want a fee of at least £20 million for the Spaniard, who had Boro supporters up off their seat then with their head in their hands on a number of occasions last season.

The 21-year-old still has three years left on his contract, and Boro will only be willing to sell the winger if the deal meets the club's demands. Due to Boro's healthy financial position, they do not have to sell to buy and will be looking to keep hold of their star players for this season.

Why £20 million?

Traore was Boro's most talked about player last season, for both good and bad reasons. His pace and power left most supporters astonished, whilst his end product left fans frustrated. His ability to beat a player was highlighted last season, and completed around five dribbles per game. For a team which rarely attacked, that is an outstanding statistic.

The Ex-Aston Villa winger did struggle to find an end product in the Premier League last season, only managing to find one assist in 16 starts for the relegated side. Although, he wasn't helped with the way Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew set up, as he wasn't allowed to attack as much as he would have wanted.

If Chelsea do eventually make a move for the £20 million man, many believe this could be a very smart buy. Conte's 3-4-3 formation would suit Adama perfectly, he would be able to play as a wing back on either side or also has the potential to be able to play in the front three without as much of a defensive responsibility.