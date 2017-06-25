Report: Mourinho could block €22m Darmian transfer to Juventus

Matteo Darmian’s move from Manchester United to Juventus may be blocked by manager José Mourinho this summer, per Tuttosport

The 27-year-old has been targeted by the Serie A champions as a possible replacement for fellow full-back Dani Alves, who is reportedly on his way to United’s rivals, Manchester City.

Mourinho values Darmian

Despite that, Mourinho is keen to hold onto the defender after he made a strong end to the 2016/17 campaign, having held down the left-back spot and impressed in the Europa League final triumph over Ajax.

That run of form has clearly been noticed by Mourinho, who now said to understand Darmian’s value to the United squad. That spell has caused the Red Devils boss to want to keep the Italy international at Old Trafford.

Although left-back was something of a problem position last term, rumours would suggest United are keen to reinforce other areas of the squad first and currently, a new player in the position does not appear to be on the horizon.

Having also added Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelöf to his defensive options, United are willing to sanction the sale of one or two defenders, but Mourinho does not want Darmian to be among them.

Does Darmian want move?

Darmian seems to be a great professional, and Mourinho was reportedly impressed by the player’s determination to win back his place in the side after featuring sparsely in the opening weeks of the season.

Other reports suggest, however, that Darmian has called Mourinho requesting a departure. The Bianconeri are said to have tracked the defender for a number of months and have earmarked him as a perfect fit to play in the team’s traditional back three.

It would perhaps be harsh to begrudge the former Torino player a return to his home country. He may feel his qualities are underappreciated in the Premier League, where many full-backs are often more attack-minded. Playing in a back three could be a great fit for Darmian.

Since signing in July 2015 under Louis van Gaal, Darmian has made 68 appearances for United, scoring one goal.