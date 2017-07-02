Jürgen Klopp hints at change in formation for Liverpool next season

Jürgen Klopp ​has hinted at a possible formation change for Liverpool in the upcoming 2017/18 Premier League ​campaign.

The German says he will use the pre-season schedule to become more tactically flexible, with his side needing several options ahead of a fight on four fronts provided they reach the Champions League group stages.

Liverpool's squad are expected to return for pre-season training on Wednesday having enjoyed a few weeks off following the close of the previous campaign. Tranmere Rovers ​are the first opposition they will face, quickly backed up by a trip to ​Wigan Athletic ​two days after.

​Klopp keen to see progress from Liverpool's youngsters

​"Usually you always want to take the next step from one year to the next year. You have to see how things fit and when the new players are in," ​Klopp said.

​"Young players are one year older, that doesn't make the biggest difference but being one year longer involved in the first-team [does]."

​With Liverpool set for a much busier fixture schedule than the previous campaign having secured a top-four finish and a subsequent return to the ​Champions League, ​there will be opportunities for the club's youngsters to catch the eye in the campaign ahead.

The Reds boss added that their prospects "can make big steps because they are a little bit settled in a good way" and explained: "They feel not as excited anymore about each day in training, thinking ‘Oh my god, that’s Adam Lallana next to me’ and things like this. That can be a big difference.”

Klopp told Liverpool's official website that their younger players “have to probably make one or two steps back" in order "to then make five or six steps in the right direction" but said: "They are the same objectives.”

​Liverpool eager to become more tactically flexible

Liverpool will need to have several options ahead of the new season and Klopp is ready to test out different potential systems during pre-season to increase his side's flexibility and improve their ability to adapt to situations in game.

There were times last season when Liverpool struggled tactically, especially when faced with a compact and resolute defensive unit.

Thus, such improvements to their adaptability could prove beneficial as they look to at least ensure a top-four finish for a second straight year.

Asked about his aims for pre-season, Klopp said:​ "Tactically-wise, getting [the team] more flexible – depending who is there and when – and introducing different systems."

He reflected on the previous seasons, explaining that they "played most of the time kind of 4-2-3-1" in his first season as Liverpool manager and"most of the time 4-3-3 or 4-5-1" last term.

"In our opinion, it fitted best to the players we had," Klopp continued. "I’m not sure which way we have to play next year, there will be a few different ones. And we’ll prepare for European football also, so we need a bigger squad of course We’ll be good. I’m looking forward to it."