Steven Gerrard looking forward to the season after his first day as Liverpool U18s manager

Steven Gerrard ​enjoyed his first day as ​Liverpool's ​new Under-18s manager on Monday with pre-season starting up at the Academy in Kirkby.

It was largely a day of assessments and tests for the youngsters before the hard work begins on Tuesday but the former Liverpool captain spoke of his eagerness to get going in his first season as manager.

Gerrard itching to get going as Under-18s manager

​"It's exciting. I'd been waiting for this all through the summer and had one eye on it while I've been having a bit of a break. It's here now and I'm really excited about getting my teeth into it," ​Gerrard told Liverpoolfc.com.

​"95% of the planning was done at the back end of last year. I did a lot of planning with [Academy Director] Alex [Inglethorpe]. I feel ready, we're organised and I've got a fantastic staff around me. We just can't wait for the first game of the season now."

​​The Reds' club legend spoke at length about his desire to get started in competitive games this August as he looks to take a step further into management and work his way up the pecking order.

Jürgen Klopp clearly trusts him deeply having assigned him to the role and Gerrard is eager to repay the German's faith in him.

The 37-year-old explained that his side have "six or seven pre-season friendlies in place" that they are "looking forward to" because they are "important" in order to "try different formations, get used to individuals and try them in different places."

​​He added: "But everyone, including the players, has got an eye on August and we can't wait for that first game. Hopefully it'll be a home fixture and we can get off to a winning start."

​​A new-look backroom staff at Kirkby

Within Gerrard's backroom staff is Jordan Milsom who played an instrumental role as a fitness coach for the first-team when the former Reds captain was a player at the club.

​"I am lucky to have Milsom alongside me, who I worked with for six or seven years over at Melwood. I've been lucky to get him on board. He's the master in sports science and getting the players prepared," ​Gerrard continued.

​"Having dealt with him in my own rehabilitations, how fit he had me in the gym, how good I felt going onto the pitch and what he is like as a person as well, I think he’ll be really good for the lads."

Joining him is Tom Culshaw who will be the assistant to Gerrard over the course of the season, having been promoted from the Under-15s.

Gerrard added that he and Culshaw"know each other inside out" and that he has been "well impressed with him" ever since starting his coaching badges.

He explained: "I think he deserves the promotion from the U15s to the U18s and I feel really confident having him next to me.”

Completing the set is Scott Mason and Neil Edwards who join as an analyst and goalkeeping coach respectively. The 37-year-old reflected on the importance of bringing in staff used to such an age group as he looks to mould the future of the club.

​"Because me, Tommy and Jordan are new, we felt it was important we had a few staff who are used to this group and this age group to help us. We're all going to be bouncing off each other," Gerrard said.​ "We became a team today and hopefully we can stay together for a long time."