Liverpool midfielder Emre Can wins Confederations Cup with Germany

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can featured as a second-half substitute for Germany as they beat Chile ​1-0 to win the Confederations Cup ​on Sunday evening.

The game took place at the Krestovsky Stadium with both countries continuing to prepare for next summer's World Cup.

Can comes off the bench to help Germany secure trophy

The Reds ​midfielder was not named in the starting line-up for Joachim Löw's ​side, with the manager making just one change from the team that beat Mexico ​in the semi-finals.

While Chile dominated proceedings early on, it was the four-time world champions that took the lead inside 20 minutes. Timo Werner, the top scorer in the competition, capitalised on Marcelo Diaz's loose ball to set up Lars Stindl for an easy finish.

Chile came back and knocked on the door but Germany remained resolute throughout to see out the victory.

Can came on after 78 minutes replacing reported Liverpool target Werner to provide some bulk in the midfield.

Displaying the same nous as he did against Arsenal ​during the 2016-17 Premier League ​season, the 23-year-old refused to give the ball back to his opponents after committing a foul.

That was a mentality that the Liverpool midfield have been lacking for some time now and fans will have been pleased to see the German's bullish and snide behaviour for his country.

Big season ahead for Emre Can

The midfielder will enjoy an overdue break before returning to Merseyside where he will meet up with the rest of Jürgen Klopp's squad.

While his long-term future is still up in the air having failed to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the club so far this summer, Can is set for another big season at Anfield with the Reds refusing to sell him for any price this summer at the potential risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

The potential arrival of ​RB Leipzig's Naby Keïta ​will add some more healthy competition for the 23-year-old who will be out to cement his place in the starting eleven.