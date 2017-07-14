Lucas Leiva edging towards Anfield exit as Liverpool make progress with Keita deal

Lucas Leiva's ten year stay at Liverpool could be coming to an end fairly soon, as various outlets suggested that Lazio had seen a bid of five-million-pounds accepted for the midfielder.

Liverpool fans may well take the news with a pinch of salt, as there have been various reports linking Lucas with a move to Turkey, Brazil and just about anywhere else in recent years, but it does seem like this summer could be the time for him to go.

Time to say goodbye?

Having completed his 10th season as a Liverpool player in May by helping the club back into the Champions League, there was the feeling that he may have played his last game.

He did feature in Wednesday's friendly win over Tranmere Rovers but is expected to miss Friday's fixture against Wigan Athletic as negotiations over his future continue.

Sliding down the pecking order at Anfield, it's believed that Lucas could replace Lucas Biglia in the Lazio side before ending his career back in his native Brazil, something he has spoken publicly about doing.

A fee of £5M represents solid money for the 30-year-old, whilst shifting him off the wage bill would certainly help Liverpool balance the books, with Lucas reportedly on around £80,000 per-week.

Could Keita come in?

It could well be a case of one midfielder out, one midfielder in on Merseyside as Liverpool continue to chase Naby Keita of RB Leipzig, undeterred by the Bundesliga club's stance that he's not for sale.

It has been suggested that some within the Leipzig camp are now coming around to the idea of selling Keita, who was voted the second best player in the Bundesliga last season.

Liverpool had a bid of £57M rejected earlier in the week, and could go as high as £70M in pursuit of their man.

If they were to lure Keita to England, with the player keen on the move, it would be a huge statement as far as summer transfers go.

The chances of the Reds making that statement are certainly increasing.