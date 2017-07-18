Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in best condition I have ever seen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased that Daniel Sturridge has played a full part of the Reds pre-season so far.

The striker has been struck with an injury bug for a number of seasons but his manager has been impressed with how he has returned from the summer break.

Klopp happy

The German boss is clearly happy with the forward, saying: “It's the best condition I've seen from him since I'm here. I came in October 2015 and Daniel, I think, was probably injured.

Klopp added: “It's been quite intense but he's been part of pretty much every session.”

The England international has played a part in both of Liverpool’s two pre-season friendlies so far against Tranmere and Wigan and is expected to feature against Crystal Palace in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

“He needs games and rhythm because that’s what he missed most in the last few months.”

Klopp added: “It’s a very important pre-season for him. The best thing is to play and train and often as possible."

Injury Free

Sturridge’s injury history has plagued his time at Anfield and he has struggled to stay fit during Klopp’s time at the club but a lack of summer distractions has allowed the 27-year-old to return fresh.

“Last pre-season was after a tournament and only a short break. But this year he has had a proper break and is in a good physical shape, absolutely,” said Klopp.

Despite his future being a topic of conversation over the last couple of months with speculation he could leave Anfield, Klopp still values Sturridge as an “important” player for his side.

“He is an outstanding and important player for us. It’s very good for him that we have another two or three weeks before we really get going."

Klopp admitted that Sturridge has begun preparations for the new campaign with “no pain” whilst also physically getting “better and better” highlighted in Liverpool’s opening fixtures.

Whilst it is clear that Sturridge is fit and available, Klopp acknowledged that it is important the Reds take no unnecessary risks and manage the no.15’s game time.

“We’ll give him as many minutes as possible and as many minutes that makes sense for him so we don’t overload him.”