Austria tour will be used to work on tactical principles says Marco Silva

Marco Silva has aiming to use Watford’s pre-season tour of Austria to bed his tactics and style of play into his new players ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Silva, who moved to Vicarage Road from Hull City, has taken a 31-man squad to Austria as he looks to make a positive start to his reign at Watford.

Silva’s tactics

During his short spell at Hull, Silva became renowned for his unique tactical approach with many comparing him to Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and Silva is looking to implement his style at Watford.

Silva said: “The trip is the next step. We need to improve the quality of our opponents as well, they will cause more problems for us and that is good for us, and it’s a good week to work on our tactical principles and model.”

The Hornets, primarily, went with a 3-5-2 system last season however Silva changed this at the first opportunity in last weekend’s 3-2 loss against League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Hornets injury woes

Despite taking a strong 31-man squad to Austria, Silva has still got a handful of injury problems.

Skipper Troy Deeney hasn’t travelled with the squad after recently undergoing surgery for a groin problem but injured first-teamers Mauro Zarate and Craig Cathcart have made the trip to Austria.

Silva referenced the club’s injury problems saying: “Of course, with a number of players not the best.”

He added: “We have had a lot of injured players with injuries from last season, and we need to get them available as soon as possible to train with a bigger squad.”

The tour of Austria

Watford began their tour of Austria with a 1-0 victory over Viktoria Plzeň last night. Stefano Okaka’s goal with ten minutes remaining was the difference between the sides earning the Hornets their first win of pre-season.

The Hornets face Spanish side SD Eibar at the Kufstein Arena on Saturday and will be looking to earn a second victory in Austria.