Fulham sign SC Amiens striker Aboubakar Kamara for undisclosed fee

Fulham manager Slaviša Jokanović has made the club's third signing of the summer as striker Aboubakar Kamara joined the club from Ligue 1 side SC Amiens for an undisclosed fee.

The Cottagers will now be looking to secure further additions in this transfer window to ensure they go one better than last season and gain promotion to the Premier League next season.

A player with huge potential

The 22-year-old striker arrives at Craven Cottage with the potential to be a quality striker at Championship level. He began his career at AS Monaco and made his breakthrough into their first team after he scored regularly for their reserve side. However, he only made two appearances for the first team before joining Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a permanent deal in 2015.

However, he only spent one year in Belgium as he failed to score a single goal in the 12 appearances he made for the side. This saw him return to France for the 2016/17 campaign as he joined SC Amiens in Ligue 2.

Last season was the most successful campaign of his career to date as he helped Amiens clinch promotion back to France's top tier on the final day of the season. He scored 15 goals in the 45 appearances he made for the club last season including the opening goal in the dramatic 2-1 win at Reims to clinch promotion.

Fulham 'excited' to sign Aboubakar

Kamara has become Fulham's third signing of the summer as the likes of Ibrahima Cisse and Marcelo Djalo have already arrived at Craven Cottage this summer. Fulham's Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, Tony Khan, told the club's official site that he was very excited to bring the 22-year-old striker to the club.

He said: "Today is a big day for Fulham. We're excited that Aboubakar Kamara has joined our great club. Aboubakar brings exceptional speed and finishing ability up top and, despite his youth, he's already played a major role in achieving promotion for his prior club. It’s no secret that we’ve had interest in Aboubakar for some time, and I'm confident that it won’t take long for our supporters to see why."

He added: "We’re delighted to welcome Aboubakar to Fulham, and we'll continue to do everything we can to build for the brightest possible future for the Club while also working hard to give our amazing supporters the excellent results that they deserve in the season ahead!"

Kamara was equally as delighted to get the deal over the line and is looking forward to the season ahead. He said: "I am delighted to have completed my transfer to Fulham today. Fulham is a Club with a fantastic history and tradition, and I'm looking forward to bringing my qualities to help the team and achieve success."