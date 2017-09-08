Derby County 5-0 Hull City: Rowett's Rams run riot against hapless Hull

Derby County ran riot against away-day strugglers Hull City to record their third win of the season and move up to fifth in the Championship on Friday evening.

Matěj Vydra's 15th minute free-kick opened the scoring before the Czech striker added his second of the game and third of the season seven minutes after Sebastian Larsson's penalty miss.

Former Tigers defender Curtis Davies netted his first goal in Derby colours to make it three before Bradley Johnson netted either side of half-time to all secure three points and extend Hull's winless away run to 21 games.

Rams fastest off the mark 

Rams boss Gary Rowett made two changes to the side that lost 3-1 at Bramall Lane before the international break, with Andre Wisdom and Johnny Russell making way for Tom Lawrence and Chris Baird.

Leonid Slutsky opted to make three changes to the side that beat Bolton Wanderers 4-0 with Adama Diomandé, David Meyler, Max Clark and Ondřej Mazuch making way for Nouha Dicko, Jon Toral, Markus Henriksen and Stephen Kingsley as The Tigers changed to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The visitors started quckly and Vydra made the Hull backline aware of his presence after two minutes, although his ambitious overhead kick went wide of Allan McGregor's goal.

The Pride Park crowd didn't have to wait long to see the net bulge for the first time however as Vydra's free-kick just outside of the box flew into the top-right corner, with McGregor wrong footed after moving an inch in the opposite direction before the ball left the ground.

 