Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United: Lascelles the star at both ends to hand Benítez-less Magpies victory

Captain Jamaal Lascelles headed Newcastle United to their first Premier League away win since December 2015 despite the absence of manager Rafael Benítez at Swansea City.

Lascelles' contributions were crucial at both ends, denying Tammy Abraham with a goal-line clearance in the second-half before later rising to meet a corner and power an emphatic header past Łukasz Fabiański.

The game's only goal came after Joselu had been denied a second consecutive goal for Newcastle in the first-half, Fabiański producing a sublime one-handed save to deny him at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea struggled in front of goal for much of the afternoon, with Alfie Mawson wasting a good headed opportunity from a set-piece before half-time in their only other real chance to Abraham's effort, and have scored in just one of their four games this term.

The Magpies - minus manager Benítez due to a post-surgery infection - deservedly claimed the full three points courtesy of their greater final third threat.

It is the North East outfit's first win in 12 top-flight away games since beating Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane back in December 2015, and their second successive victory.

 