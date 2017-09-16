Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Swansea City: Spurs' Wembley curse continues with stalemate

Tottenham Hotspur's Wembley jinx continues in the Premier League, as they played out a 0-0 draw with Swansea City.

The best chance of the game fell to Harry Kane, who hit the crossbar from just a few yards out as Spurs were stifled by Swansea.

Spurs are still yet to win at their new home, having previously drawn with Burnley and lost to Chelsea.

Drab first half

The two sides came into the game in a similar shape, as Paul Clement opted for a change to 5-3-2 with Mike van der Hoorn coming in for Leroy Fer. Son Heung-Ming moved to left wing-back as Ben Davies was rested for Spurs.

The first chance of the game fell to Deli Alli, skewing a volley wide from 20 yards. Swansea had an impressive away record going into this game, being unbeaten in their last four trips away from the Liberty Stadium.

However their record against Spurs isn’t as impressive. Swansea’s last league win over Tottenham was in 1982, and their last away win came in 1930.

Harry Kane looked to continue his stellar September form, testing Lukasz Fabianski from a free-kick 30 yards out but the Polish goalkeeper was able to tip his effort round the post.

Son then attempted to score from the same position where he finished from against Borussia Dortmund in midweek, but this time Fabianski was equal to his effort.

The remaining 30 minutes of the first half followed the same pattern of Spurs dominating possession but unable to create any real chances as the away side looked well drilled defensively by Clement.

Van der Hoorn almost put Swansea ahead just before the break, as he met Tom Carroll’s corner but mistimed his header which ended up over the bar.

Jan Vertonghen then struck from range, and his last goal came against Swansea five-and-a-half years ago, but Fabianski was equal to his effort.

 