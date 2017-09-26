Cardiff City v Leeds United Preview: Top of the table clash as Cardiff welcome league leaders Leeds United to the Welsh capital

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side will welcome Championship league leaders Leeds United as both sides look to continue their great start to the season.

With goal difference only separating Thomas Christiansen's Leeds with third-placed Cardiff it sets up a tasty encounter between two of the most in form teams in the division.

The Blue Birds looking to stay unbeaten at home

Cardiff City are unbeaten at home in the league this season after picking up 3 wins and 1 draw at The Cardiff City Stadium.

They continued their good start to the campaign with a 2-1 win away at Sunderland last weekend.

The promotion seekers will be wanting to beat Leeds as they look to regain top spot this season, with second-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers not playing surprise package Sheffield United until Wednesday night.

Warnock looking forward to the test against his former club

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock spoke to Sky Sports News as his side prepare to face the club he used to manage, "I've been privileged to manage both clubs and I enjoyed my time at Leeds." He added, "I am looking forward to the game, it will be a cracking game, I think."

The Bluebirds boss also insisted that it is too early to talk about promotion, "We're just glad to be up there, if we are still there in the top six at the end of October, I will be delighted."

Leeds look to remain top of the league

Leeds' great start under new manager Thomas Christiansen has seen them fly to the top of the table, where they have been since they beat Birmingham City 2-0 at Elland Road just two weeks ago.

The 1-0 loss away at Millwall just over a week ago which ended their unbeaten start doesn't seem to have altered the Whites picking up wins. They captured the three points in a thrilling clash at Elland Road against Ipswich Town in their last game as they won 3-2.

With eyes on promotion they will be looking to remain top of the league going into the international break next week.

Whites boss insists his side have to defend better if they want to pick up the 3 points

Thomas Christiansen spoke to the press ahead of the Cardiff clash.

He predicts that the game will be "the Millwall game, the Ipswich game and the Birmingham game rolled into one."

Christiansen also added "We have to defend better (than Ipswich game). A clean sheet is nice to have but the most important is to take the three points."

Team news

Cardiff City's Danny Ward could be back from illness to face Leeds.

The Yorkshire club though are still without striker Caleb Ekuban who picked up an injury against Sunderland earlier in the season.

The partner of fellow Whites' striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga has now given birth to their first child so he is available for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United (4-2-3-1): Wiedwald; Ayling, Shaughnessy, Cooper, Berardi; Phillips, O'Kane; Alioski, Saiz, Hernandez; Lasogga.

Cardiff City (4-3-3): Etheridge; Richards, Morrison, Manga, Bennett; Gunnarsson, Ralls, Bryson; Feeney, Mendez-Laing, Zohore.