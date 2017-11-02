Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Preview: Wolves hope to heap more misery on out-of-form Cottagers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have the chance to make it two wins in four days as they host Fulham in this week's Friday night football.

Wolves come into the game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday. The victory saw them return to the top of the table after they had been knocked off top spot following a 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

As for Fulham, they travel to Molineux having failed to win in their last four games. The midweek fixtures saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City, just days after they were held to a 1-1 draw by then-bottom of the league Bolton Wanderers

Bouncebackability

Despite the loss to QPR last weekend, Wolves' season has started better than many would of expected. Despite the money spent on bringing the squad together and the appointment of a manager that was managing in the Champions League last season, people thought it would take some time for it all to come together.

Wolves flew out of the traps at the start of the season and they have, in most part, been able to keep that form up. They have suffered occasional losses but one of the most impressive things is the way they've bounced back after every defeat. 

A 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City earlier on in the season was followed up by an impressive 2-0 victory over Premier League side Southampton in the Carabao Cup. They were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and then preceded to thump Burton Albion 4-0 just days later. The latest loss to an out-of-form QPR last Saturday resulted in Wolves turning up at Carrow Road on Tuesday and beating Norwich comfortably. 

The best teams are often defined on how well they recover from a set-back, and now they've regained their spot at the top of the league, Wolves may be hard to move.