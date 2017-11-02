Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Preview: Wolves hope to heap more misery on out-of-form Cottagers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have the chance to make it two wins in four days as they host Fulham in this week's Friday night football.

Wolves come into the game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday. The victory saw them return to the top of the table after they had been knocked off top spot following a 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

As for Fulham, they travel to Molineux having failed to win in their last four games. The midweek fixtures saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City, just days after they were held to a 1-1 draw by then-bottom of the league Bolton Wanderers.

Bouncebackability

Despite the loss to QPR last weekend, Wolves' season has started better than many would of expected. Despite the money spent on bringing the squad together and the appointment of a manager that was managing in the Champions League last season, people thought it would take some time for it all to come together.

Wolves flew out of the traps at the start of the season and they have, in most part, been able to keep that form up. They have suffered occasional losses but one of the most impressive things is the way they've bounced back after every defeat.

A 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City earlier on in the season was followed up by an impressive 2-0 victory over Premier League side Southampton in the Carabao Cup. They were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and then preceded to thump Burton Albion 4-0 just days later. The latest loss to an out-of-form QPR last Saturday resulted in Wolves turning up at Carrow Road on Tuesday and beating Norwich comfortably.

The best teams are often defined on how well they recover from a set-back, and now they've regained their spot at the top of the league, Wolves may be hard to move.

Underwhelming Fulham

It has been an almost opposite start to the season for Fulham. They have began the campaign in underwhelming fashion and currently find themselves sitting 16th in the table.

Fulham were tipped by many to be challenging at the top of the table before the season started but a poor start saw them fail to win any of their first four games.

Injuries to important players hasn't helped their cause. Key-man Tom Cairney missed two months of the season due to a knee injury, while the likes of Rui Fonte and Lucas Piazon have also spent time on the sidelines.

With these players beginning to return to action, Fulham will now be looking to hit a run of form and add some consistency, something that they have struggled with thus far. Often this season they have picked up a victory and then failed to follow it up with a good result.

They head into the game at Molineux without a win in their last four games and after a winless October, they will be hoping that November sees them begin to rise up the table.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Wolves go into the game with a fully fit squad for Nuno Espírito Santo to choose from. Tuesday's game saw a couple of changes in the defence with Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett coming in for Danny Batth and Roderick Miranda, who both missed out on the squad completely but will be pushing for places on the bench. Romain Saïss, who was suspended for the game against Norwich, will also be looking to return to the squad.

Fulham will be without forward Aboubakar Kamara who misses out through suspension after picking up a red card in Tuesday's defeat to Bristol City. Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic will also be without long-term absentees Sheyi Ojo and Lucas Piazon.