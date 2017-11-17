Jürgen Klopp hoping to see Liverpool "strike back" against Southampton

Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool should try to "strike back" against Southampton but insists last season's record against the Saints will have no bearing on Saturday's clash.

The last meeting between the clubs brought a frustrated post-match response from Klopp, angered by goalkeeper Fraser Forster's antics after he approached penalty-taker James Milner and wrecked the spot with his studs before saving his compatriot's spot-kick.

In fact the Reds were unable to score against Forster in 360 minutes last season, producing goalless draws in both of their Premier League contests and losing both legs of a League Cup semi-final 1-0. 

But the South Coast club have since undergone a change of management with Claude Puel sacked in June and former Liverpool defender and first-team coach Mauricio Pellegrino appointed his successor.

And Klopp therefore believes nothing can be taken from their clashes last season as they go looking for a first win over Southampton since December 2015.