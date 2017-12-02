Pep Guardiola hoping Manchester City can make in-form Sterling "stay longer" ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he hopes the club can do everything to make Raheem Sterling "stay longer" in Eastlands, as the in-form forward looks to continue his blistering run in Sunday's clash with West Ham United.

Our stance on him was clear in the summer

It has taken a while for the young prospect to really hit full-gear in the sky blue of City, having moved from Liverpool in a bumper-deal back in the summer of 2015.

His form will even prove more of a surprise considering Sterling was reportedly very close to a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with Arsenal talked as his likely destination as part of a exchange deal for long-term City target Alexis Sánchez.

City rejected such a move and have been rewarded with the 22-year-old becoming the club's top scorer with 13 goals - his best total of his career, with Sterling adding to his total midweek with the late winner against Southampton.

Sterling may still only have two-and-a-half years left on his intial contract with The Citizens, and ahead of the visit of David Moyes' side Guardiola stated his hope of keeping his talisman at the club.

“It’s not my business right now, it’s for Txiki,” Guardiola told his pre-match press conference. “I think I was clear like with Club at the beginning of the season when Arsenal wanted him, and we said absolutely not."



“He’s still young," the coach added. "Hopefully we can make him happy and stay longer.”

I am worried about the bookings

City's excellent unbeaten start to the campaign is set to be seriously tested coming into the festive month of December, with City set to play nine games throughout the 31 days.

A big absentee from Wednesday's clash will have young winger Leroy Sané who was missing with illness, the main concern will be the German along with Vincent Kopmany and Fernandinho are a booking away from suspension and with the Manchester derby next week Guardiola stated that he was "worried" about the prospects.

“He was sick,” he confirmed on the German's absence. “He had fever the day of the game against Southampton. And now yesterday he was in the training session.”

“I am worried about the bookings," the Catalan admitted. "United is an important game, but West Ham is as well."