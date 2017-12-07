Sheffield United still looking for win after Paul Coutts injury

Paul Coutts returned to the training ground yesterday as he began his long journey to recovery, in the month following his injury the Blades have lost two and drawn one.

Sheffield United will be looking for their first win in four games when they play Bristol City this weekend, but who can fill the boots left by the tenacious midfielder?

John Lundstram has been the man chosen by Chris Wilder so far to take the position in midfield, firstly starting in a bizarre 5-4 loss to Fulham.

Other options remain as a replacement, Ben Whiteman has staked a claim to be considered after impressing on loan at Doncaster Rovers of League One and could be recalled in January to fight for his place.

Blades bid once more for Southend starlet

The transfer window will be opening soon and Sheffield United could once again chase Southend star Ryan Leonard after failing to secure the services of the midfielder in the summer. The Blades offered numerous undisclosed offers and despite Leonard asking to leave himself Southend declined them all.

According to the Sheffield Star, Wilder has already had a fresh bid turned down for the midfielder but could continue to chase come January.

A change in tactics for Wilder's side

Recent performances and the lack of Coutts has prompted Wilder to change up his team and tactics, but following the recent 3-1 loss away to Millwall, he has defended the change and blamed the attitude of the his team.

"People will say changing the side (caused the result), absolute garbage," Wilder told journalists shortly after the game.

"We've changed it and the team then has the responsibility to go out there and be an effective team" said the Blades boss, adding that his side "weren't effective."

Paul Coutts is scheduled to return for pre-season next year and questions remain if the Blades can fill the gap left by the dynamic midfielder with what the current squad has available.