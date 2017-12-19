Simon Mignolet: Mohamed Salah has exceeded everyones expectations at Anfield

Liverpool goalkeeper ​Simon Mignolet ​revealed that ​Mohamed Salah ​has exceeded everything anyone could've expected of him, with the Egyptian making a monumentous impact during his second stint in the Premier League.

​​Mohamed Salah making history at Liverpool

Notching a goal against ​Bournemouth ​on Sunday afternoon, Salah became the first Liverpool player to reach a tally of 20 goals before Christmas since Ian Rush in 1986. Doing so in just 26 games means the Egyptian’s current goal-scoring rate is quicker than Robbie Fowler, Rush, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

Mignolet believes that Salah’s disappointing stint at Chelsea in 2014 has been at the heart of his goal-scoring prowess for The Reds, having fared much better during his time in the Serie A with AS Roma before returning to England’s top-flight.

​"He doesn't think about anything else other than his job and that is very important because, at the same time, he is scoring goals and can be the superstar but he is also working very hard to get back and defend," ​said the Belgian shot stopper.

​"We need that from our wingers because of the way we play and he does that. He is also one who isn’t going to get carried away which is important in this situation."



“He knew what the Premier League was about from his time here before. He then learned and progressed away in Italy. He came back and he knew what it was about," ​Mignolet continued.

“He is very strong, not only with the speed he has got, but he is so strong on his feet you can’t run him over. He suits the English style of play, so let’s keep him fit and hope he can score the goals he is doing at the moment.”

More and more awards on the horizon for Liverpool's Egyptian star

The 25-year-old has already capped the 2017/18 ​Premier League ​season with three club Player of the Month awards, two Goal of the Month awards, two Champions League Player of the Week awards, two Premier League Player of the Month awards and the BBC African Player of the Year award - underlining the magnitude of his impact at Anfield.

Shortlisted in the final three for the African Player of the Year award too, Salah is showing no signs of slowing down for Klopp's team amid a busy Christmas period.

Even the most optimistic of Liverpool fans couldn't have envisaged Mohamed Salah making the kind of impact he has thus far. Sitting pretty at the top of the goalscoring charts, he appears to be the 30+ goals a season man that fans were so desperate for.