Who should be on Spurs' January wish-list?

After a solid start to the 2017/18 season, Tottenham Hotspur are well positioned to kick on in their battle for another top four finish, whilst embarking on an exciting Champions League knockout campaign.

But with the January transfer opening and rivals moving, who could Tottenham swoop for to push on?

Ryan Sessegnon

After being supposedly targeted by Spurs scouts for some time, the Fulham youngster has caught the attention of some of the world’s biggest clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

After a promising 2017 breaking into the first team at Craven Cottage, the Englishman has also bagged some goals, including a hat trick against Nottingham Forest. Although the left-back will have offers from numerous large clubs, a move to Tottenham looks to be the most logical move with Mauricio Pochettino being a manager most likely to give the youngster chances to shine in the first team. Any deal may also see Spurs loan the player back to Fulham for the remainder of the season, a clause that suit both parties well.

Luke Shaw

Whilst also being favourites to sign Sessegnon, Tottenham lead the odds to secure a deal for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, with rumours growing that Danny Rose may leave.

The Englishman worked under Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton, with the Argentine substantially improving Shaw’s performances at the St. Mary’s Stadium. Shaw worked well under Van Gaal at Manchester United until he suffered a horrific leg break which has distorted his career path. Now that he is fully fit once again it looks like Pochettino is keen to work again with Shaw.

Malcom

The twenty year-old Brazilian has lit up the French League this season, with seven goals and four assists for Bordeaux from midfield.

The majority of his goals have caught the eye of Spurs fans, with Malcom running at defences and unleashing top corner stunners - just like another comparable Brazilian who could soon be on the move in Philippe Coutinho.

The player has attracted interest from giants such as Manchester United, who are supposedly offering to loan the player back to Bordeaux for the remainder of the season. Reports in the last week have suggested that Spurs have had a bid in the region of £30m rejected for the player, however these reports have been later denied whilst also confirming Tottenham’s interest in the player.

Ross Barkley

The Englishman has not featured for Everton this season, or since his lengthy injury inflicted last season. There was deadline day drama in the summer transfer window, with Barkley reportedly storming out of a Chelsea medical with Spurs interested in the player.

Both clubs are still interested in the Everton player, however this situation is slightly more tedious, since the player’s contract expires at Everton in the summer, meaning the out of favour player will leave the club for free. Chelsea are willing to pay for the player in this January window, with Spurs preferably waiting to snap up Barkley on a free transfer in the summer. Some reports have suggested that Spurs will match any bid placed by Chelsea, but with the fee likely to rise it will come down to how desperately Pochettino wants the player.