Aston Villa vs Barnsley preview: In form Villa looking to push on at home

Barnsley are the visitors to Villa Park this weekend in the Championship and are hoping to take their current unbeaten run to five games.

A difficult task as Aston Villa themselves are on a win streak of three in a row themselves. The Villans are boosted by the double return of key midfielders Glen Whelan and Mile Jedinak who are both expected to play a part.

The talk

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom spoke of how he is looking forward to the clash, describing Villa Park as "one of the best places you can play, we're looking forward to it", before adding that "the atmosphere will be different to the last time we went as they're doing well this time."

Heckingbottom also spoke of his new signing Kieffer Moore, saying that the new man "has settled in well" and added that "he will really add to our squad, he’s another option which is what we needed.”

In-form Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies also highlighted the teams excitement for the fixture, saying he and his team-mates "are all excited and looking forward to Saturday" before adding "the big games are what everyone wants to play in.”

Davies has kept four clean sheets in his last six appearances for the Tykes.

Team news

Barnsley have today completed the signing of full-back Dani Pinillos on a two-and-a-half year contract from Spanish side Cordoba, making him their second signing of the window.

The six-foot 25 year-old left back is not expected to feature this weekend but should be available for Barnsley's next fixture at home to Fulham on the 27th of January.

Villa are however going to be without defender Chris Samba (hamstring) and forward Gabby Agbonlahor (ankle).

Barnsley will be welcoming the return of winger Lloyd Isgrove after missing out on his teams draw to Wolves last time out. Also still injured for The Reds are centre halves ​Angus MacDonald (illness) and Adam Jackson (knee) with Ryan Hedges requiring further tests on a thigh injury.

On-loan Gary Gardner will also be unavailable for Barnsley against his parent club.