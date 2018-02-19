Klopp hails Liverpool squad as strongest he's worked with

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's current squad as the strongest he's ever worked with, following the conclusion of a successful warm weather training camp in Spain.

Liverpool jetted across from Portugal for their weekend break after dismantling Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Reds won with ease in an intimidating atmosphere as Sadio Mane bagged a hat-trick, doing so without the suspended Emre Can, whilst the likes of Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain were all amongst the substitutes.

I've never had this before, says Klopp

That led to Klopp, speaking to LFC TV, hailing the current squad under his command as the best he's ever worked with, high praise from a man who's led Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles.

"It's really hard in the moment to make the squad," admitted Klopp.

"I've never had a situation like that with the quality of the players not being in the squad.

"They all have made really big steps. Dom Solanke was not in the squad but is in outstanding shape at the moment. Ragnar Klavan, unbelievable. Ben Woodburn makes steps and is really close to everything."

Klopp may choose to rotate his squad, testing it's true quality in depth, during the return leg against Porto in a few weeks time.

"It's getting more and more difficult [to select the team], but it's good for us," he said.

The Portugese team will come to Anfield with virtually no chance of qualifying, meaning the likes of Woodburn and Solanke could be in for chances in Europe's biggest club competition.

The German boss will be glad of the chance to rest some key names, given the Reds play rivals Manchester United just days after the second leg.