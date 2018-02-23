Arsenal to face AC Milan in Europa League round of 16

Arsenal have been drawn against AC Milan in the Europa League round of 16.

The draw should make for an interesting tie, with two of the most successful clubs from their respective countries go head-to-head.

The journey to the final 16

Following yesterday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Ostersunds FK, Arsenal will be hoping to step up their performance in the Europa League. The Gunners surpassed their Swedish opposition over the two legs, their 3-0 away win last week being crucial.

AC Milan however had a much more convincing route to the last 16, beating Bulgarian side, Ludogorets 4-0 on aggregate. Like Arsenal, the Rossoneri were 3-0 victors in the away leg, however managed to get the job done yesterday with a 1-0 home win.

A tie of great history

It is however, a story of those that have fallen, AC Milan currently sit in 7th place in Serie A, and Arsenal in 6th in the Premier League. It’s a crucial match-up for both sides, who are both in desperate need of winning the competition to grant themselves access to seat back amongst Europe’s elite in next seasons Champions League.

The last time the two played competitively, was in the Champions League round of 16 back in 2012. Those that remember that tie will hope for a similar energy to this one, with 7 goals scored over the two legs – Milan going through on aggregate.

The Gunners will travel to Milan in the first leg of the tie in two weeks’ time.