Cech applauds Arsenal fans. Source: Arsenal

Arsenal FC

Arsenal to face AC Milan in Europa League round of 16

Arsenal to face AC Milan in Europa League round of 16

Arsenal have been drawn to face Italian side AC Milan in the next round of the Europa League.

rosie-tudball
Rosie Tudball

Arsenal have been drawn against AC Milan in the Europa League round of 16.

The draw should make for an interesting tie, with two of the most successful clubs from their respective countries go head-to-head.

The journey to the final 16

Following yesterday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Ostersunds FK, Arsenal will be hoping to step up their performance in the Europa League. The Gunners surpassed their Swedish opposition over the two legs, their 3-0 away win last week being crucial.

AC Milan however had a much more convincing route to the last 16, beating Bulgarian side, Ludogorets 4-0 on aggregate. Like Arsenal, the Rossoneri were 3-0 victors in the away leg, however managed to get the job done yesterday with a 1-0 home win.

A tie of great history

It is however, a story of those that have fallen, AC Milan currently sit in 7th place in Serie A, and Arsenal in 6th in the Premier League. It’s a crucial match-up for both sides, who are both in desperate need of winning the competition to grant themselves access to seat back amongst Europe’s elite in next seasons Champions League.

The last time the two played competitively, was in the Champions League round of 16 back in 2012. Those that remember that tie will hope for a similar energy to this one, with 7 goals scored over the two legs – Milan going through on aggregate.

The Gunners will travel to Milan in the first leg of the tie in two weeks’ time.

VAVEL Logo

    Arsenal FC News

    Proving his worth: Danny Welbeck's rejuvenated Arsenal career

    a day ago

    Rob Holding hails Bernd Leno after crucial saves against Watford

    3 days ago

    Arsenal vs Watford Preview: Gunners look to continue winning streak against in-form Watford

    4 days ago

    Unai Emery reveals very little about Ramsey contract news ahead of Watford 

    4 days ago

    As it happened: Two late goals enough for Arsenal as they defeat Watford

    5 days ago

    Arsenal forced to listen to January offers for Aaron Ramsey

    5 days ago

    Arsenal 3-1 Brentford: Gunners withstand second half pressure to progress in Carabao Cup

    6 days ago

    Arsenal vs Brentford preview: Young Guns in line to start against Championship high-flyers

    7 days ago

    Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Emery's men overcome frustrating performance to win

    9 days ago

    Sokratis: The Greek aiming to help implement Arsenal's new defensive philosophy

    11 days ago

    Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: Gunners in the goals as Europa League kicks off

    12 days ago