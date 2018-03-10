Arsenal vs Watford Preview: Gunners looking for revenge after 'cojones' claim

Arsenal take on Watford this Sunday at the Emirates stadium, as Arsene Wenger's side have a chance to respond to Troy Deeney’s ‘cojones’ claim.

Earlier this season, Watford came out the victors in a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road, with goals from Tom Cleverley and a late Deeney winner.

Arsenal looking to end winless run

Wenger’s side head into the game off the back of three straight Premier League losses, most recently a 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex.

However, Arsenal impressed in Europe last Thursday as they comfortably defeated AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro, as they look likely to progress to the quarter finals of the Europa League.

The win in Italy saw new-boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan notch his first goal for the Gunners, adding to his five assists, as well as another big performance from Welshman Aaron Ramsey.

Though Arsenal are out of both the title race as well as the top four, a win is desperate to lift the spirits at a currently dejected Arsenal fan base.

A loss will see a new record for Wenger, as the Frenchman has never lost four games in a row.

Watford come into the game in good form having won three of their last four games, including a 4-1 victory over Chelsea and could become only the third team to win back-to-back away games at the Emirates with a win this Sunday.

Wenger not worried about ‘cojones’ jibe

Having been reminded of Deeney’s ‘cojones’ jibe last time out, Wenger insists his side will concentrate on their performance on the field rather than off it: “You think we have not had enough controversy in the last week? You want me to add some more?

“What we can do is always respond on the field with the quality of our performance and that’s what we want to focus on, not what people say.

“If I respond to every single statement in the country I would already be mad. I may be anyway, but I would be even more mad. We want first of all to win the game. What is important is to add a win to another win to build up the belief again. That is for us absolutely the most important.”

Team News

It is likely Hector Bellerin will miss out once again this weekend with a knee problem and Wenger could also be without defenders Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac after both limped off earlier in the week at the San Siro.

Nacho Monreal and Alexandre Lacazette are both ruled out for Sunday, though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back available for selection.

Watford will be without Cleverley who has been ruled out since January.