Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Top four chasing Spurs look to clinch first league win in 28 years at the Bridge

Fifth-placed Chelsea host fourth-placed Tottenham as the battle for a top-four finish begins to heat up with only eight games remaining.

Although Spurs sit five points ahead of the Blues, Mauricio Pochettino's side have not won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era.

However, a win for the visitors would put them eight points clear of their London rivals and surely clinch them Champions League football for next season.

Can Spurs defy history?

The head-to-head results would suggest Spurs have no chance of victory on Sunday but last year's champions have struggled to replicate last years success.

It would seem as good of a time as any to play the Blues, having suffered defeats in the past few months to the two Manchester clubs.

Pochettino's men have the second best away record this season, narrowly behind champions-elect Manchester City.

Yet, Chelsea have a habit of putting their poor form to one side when it comes to games against Spurs, the 'battle of the Bridge' being a prime example.

A win would give Spurs the momentum in the run in and for a team that has become one of the league's heavyweights it is now time they destroy their horrific record in SW6.

Kane in contention

Harry Kane could be included in the Tottenham squad following a dramatic recovery from ankle ligament damage.

However, whether Pochettino is willing to risk his star striker is a different question with an FA Cup semi-final also to consider.

Willy Cabellero is waiting to hear whether he will start on Sunday with Thibaut Courtois facing a late fitness test following his hamstring injury.

Andreas Christensen will also be assessed before the game as the Dane picked up an injury whilst on international duty.

Must win for Conte

Antonio Conte told the media his side must win on Sunday to keep their top-four ambition alive.

Conte said:"If we win, we go very close to Tottenham. Otherwise, we continue to stay not so close and, with seven games to go, it will be difficult to take a place in the Champions League."

Anything other than a victory would put Spurs in a great position to finish in a Champions League spot with what would be only seven games remaining.

“Nothing is impossible. In this run, I put Liverpool as well. But, for sure, for us, we have to try to win every game, not to make a lot of mistakes, don’t drop points," the Italian added.



“Our target for this final (stretch) of the season is to take a place in the Champions League and reach the final of the FA Cup and, this season, try and win it."

'Wembley curse'

The sides met at Wembley back in September where Spurs impressed but were unable to convert dominance to goals and lost 2-1.

It was Tottenham's first league game at their temporary home but Chelsea piled on the misery as their 'Wembley curse' continued.

Marcos Alonso bagged a brace, his second a late winner which cancelled out Michy Batshuayi's 82nd-minute own goal.

Spurs had been chasing their London rivals who remained in the top-four until February.

Harry Kane's last-minute winner secured Spurs maximum points at Selhurst Park and following Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford later on that day, knocked the Blues down to fifth.

Chelsea have been unable to catch Spurs since and are running out of time to do so.