Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "100% deserve" place in Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp insists his Liverpool side fully deserve their place in the Champions League final after they scraped through against Roma.

The Reds were in control at the break, leading 2-1 after strikes from Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum either side of James Milner's extraordinary own goal.

That left Roma needing to score four to force extra time, but they refused to go down with a fight and kept the tie alive with goals from Edin Dzeko and Radja Nainggolan.

Nainggolan then converted from the spot deep into the stoppage time, but the referee blew up shortly after the game resumed, leaving Liverpool supporters as relieved as they were ecstatic.

It was, typically, a crazy game of football featuring a number of controversial decisions, and Klopp was thankful his below-par side managed to come through it.

“The game was wild," he said. "They took all the risks and we punished it with the counter-attack but then we gave away a goal.

“There was lots of space. But then our last line was too deep and you cannot play like this. Each counter-attack was really dangerous for us but we didn't use this. We were a little too patient. We are usually much better - you know this.

“It was the first semi-final for most of the boys so normal to have to keep nerves in. It was a little bit exciting – more exciting than I actually wanted.

"The boys deserve it"

The slightly delirious German was also keen to stress that, even after the hosts' spirited comeback, his team were worthy winners.

"We are deserved finalists 100%," Klopp said. "You don't come without luck. We needed it only one time tonight. Real Madrid needed luck yesterday too. That's how it is.

“We have two very important Premier League games then let's go there [the final] and try our best.

“The boys deserve it, the character they showed, the football they showed - it was just crazy. I forgot the score! It was 7-6 right? Unbelievable!"

"100% a final for Sean Cox"

Klopp also took time to pay tribute to 53-year-old Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who remains in hospital after being assaulted outside Anfield ahead of the first leg.

The team emerged from the dressing room at full-time to celebrate with the travelling supporters and unfurled a banner in support of the Irishman.

"It’s 100 percent a final for Sean Cox," the manager said.

"We said before the game we thought about it, now we’re here, all our prayers and wishes are with him."