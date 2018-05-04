Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Rangers manager

Rangers have unveiled Steven Gerrard as their new manager, with the 37-year-old to take over in the summer.

It's Gerrard's first step into senior management, as he signs a four-year-contract with the Gers, replacing interim boss Graeme Murty - who had reportedly pushed to get the job himself.

An honour, says Gerrard

Speaking to Rangers' official website, Gerrard described the job as an 'honour', explaining that the 'enormous respect' he has for the football club will push him in a bid to succeed.

The Ibrox side haven't won the Scottish league since 2011 but hold a disputed 54 league titles after their reforming in 2012, more than any other club in the world.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this Club has achieved," said Gerrard.

The former Liverpool captain had been coaching the U18's side at Anfield whilst doing punditry for BT Sport since retiring in 2015, but had always stated he'd be interested in managing at senior level.

Gerrard vs Rodgers

His main competition will come in the form of Celtic, who have a stranglehold on Scottish football with an impressive seven consecutive league titles.

The Bhoys are of course also managed by Brendan Rodgers, who Gerrard played under during his final three years on Merseyside, coming agonisingly close to winning the Premier League during the 2014-15 season.

Gerrard's background staff will be announced in due course, Rangers confirmed. It's thought that Gary McAllister will be his assitant, another ex-Red who has close ties to Gerrard.

Rangers' managing director Stewart Robinson said the following on Gerrard's appointment: "We believe we have appointed the perfect man to manage our Club at this time.

“He is an exciting appointment for the club and I believe that the Rangers support will back him as only they can."