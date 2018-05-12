Live Stream Text Commentary of Scores from Premier League Final Day

Full fixture list: Huddersfield vs Arsenal; Liverpool vs Brighton; Manchester United vs Watford; Newcastle United vs Chelsea; Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion; West Ham United vs Everton; Southampton vs Manchester City; Burnley vs Bournemouth; Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City; Swansea City vs Stoke City.

Huddersfield Town secured their survival with two impressive draws at Manchester City and Chelsea in the last week, and they'll look to cap a memorable first season in the Premier League by defeating Arsenal in Arsene Wenger's last game as boss. The Frenchman waved goodbye to the Emirates with a convincing win over Burnley last week, will there be a similar outcome in his final game on these shores? For those wondering, the Clarets host Bournemouth.

There's one or two interesting fixtures between the mid-table teams too, with West Ham United vs Everton well worth keeping an eye on. The Toffees will finish eighth or ninth, representing a respectable return after Sam Allardyce took them on in the winter. However, will that be enough to keep Big Sam in a job, with most of the Goodison faithful wanting him out? A defeat at his old club might be the final nail in the coffin.

Moving down towards the bottom of the table, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are both confirmed as relegated, they finish their campaigns against Swansea City and Crystal Palace respectively. Swansea will likely go down too, unless they beat Stoke and Saints lose to Manchester City, with an unprecedented nine goal swing involved. Swansea 5-0 Stoke and Southampton 0-4 Manchester City is probably the best those in South Wales can hope for, already in the knowledge that Cardiff City will be in the Premier League next season.

Liverpool won last season's finale against Middlesbrough 3-0 to secure a top four place, but know they need just a point to do the same this time around as they host already safe Brighton and Hove Albion. However, if there's a shock at Anfield, Chelsea would take the final top four place should they win at Newcastle United.

Moving down the table a touch, Manchester United have already secured second place but will look to put themselves in form ahead of the FA Cup final by seeing off Watford at Old Trafford, whilst Tottenham Hotspur know that victory at home to Leicester City will see them finish third, with a top four place already secured.

Starting with the Champions, Manchester City are looking to become the first team to break the 100 point barrier in a Premier League season, having beaten Chelsea's overall points record with a midweek win over Brighton. The Citizens will surely be going full strength at Southampton as they look to add another stunning performance to a glittering season.

