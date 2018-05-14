Javi Gracia confident he will still be Watford manager next season

Watford manager Javi Gracia is confident that he will still be manager of the club next season following his side's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Gracia witnessed his side end their 2017/18 Premier League season with a defeat as Marcus Rashford's first half tap-in was enough to secure José Mourinho's side all three points. However, the Hornets did have a number of opportunities and were perhaps unfortunate not to take anything out of the game.

Reflecting on his time at the club since taking over in January following the controversial departure of Marco Silva, Gracia feels that he has done a good job.

He said: "I think we arrived in a difficult moment for the team and the club. We had a lot of players injured and I think we have done a good job.

"We got better results in the beginning and after that we had better performances than results.

"We achieved the target without suffering a lot. I would have liked to improve our position in the table but it was not possible. We will try to do it next season."

Time for stability at Vicarage Road?

Under the ownership of Gino Pozzo, the Hornets have been known to chop and change their manager with relative ease. The likes of Slaviša Jokanović, Quique Sánchez Flores, Walter Mazzarri and Silva have all lost their jobs in recent years despite doing a reasonable job at Vicarage Road.

In his post-match press conference, Gracia revealed that he has spoken to the club's owner and believes that they both want to help the club improve next season in all areas.

He said: "I have already spoken many times with the owner and I can feel his ambition. He is looking forward to next season.

"I do not know what will happen in the future with different movements. I am sure the owner will try to improve the level of the squad and try to improve the position in the league."

When questioned specifically on whether he has been assured that he is going to be manager of the club next season, Gracia replied: "I think so."

There is no doubt that the club's hierarchy should look to bring some stability to the Hornets after years of constant change. They may have been able to retain their Premier League safety during this period, but it could soon catch up with them if they are not careful.

(picture: Getty Images / Matthew Lewis)

Time for Chalobah to shine?

One positive for Watford to take from the game was the return to fitness of midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

The 23-year-old joined the Hornets on a permanent basis from Chelsea last summer but has been frustrated this season due to a lengthy period on the sidelines through injury.

After eight months out, the midfielder came on in the latter stages at Old Trafford and provided glimpses of what Watford have been missing this season. There is no doubt that he has a lot of quality and Gracia believes he will be an important player next season.

He said: "Everybody knows that Chalobah is a very good player for us. He is one of those players who were injured at the beginning.

"We can see him today in the last game and I am very happy for him and the club. It is good news.

"Everybody knows that he is not in the best condition at the moment. It was important to feel that he is available for the future and he will be an important player next season."