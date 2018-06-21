Emre Can joins Juventus on free transfer

Juventus have confirmed that they'll sign Emre Can upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract at the end of the month, bringing to an end one of the year's longest running transfer saga's.

Liverpool fans had been sweating over Can's future for some time before a story broke that negotiations over a new deal had broken down around December time, leaving him open to talk to foreign teams about an end of season Bosman move.

The lack of movement from Juventus' end, despite months of speculation, had let to some suggesting that Can was weighing up staying at Anfield or even moving to rivals Manchester City, but the German has finally put pen-to-paper on a future in Turin.

The centre-midfielder has signed a four-year-deal and will be amongst Juventus' top earners as they look to win an eighth straight Serie A title whilst competing in the Champions League - which they've made the final in twice in four years.

Can, who can also play in defence, came on leaps and bounds during four years on Merseyside after moving from Bayer Leverkusen and will hope to immediately establish himself in Massimiliano Allegri's midfield.

He'll also be looking to win a regular place in Joachim Low's German side, with injury towards the end of last season scuppering his chances of a World Cup place.

'Wonderful day' for Can

Upon signing, a pleased Can commented; "It's a wonderful day for me, one of the biggest of my life.

"I'm very happy to be here and of course I can see straight away how big the club is."

On why he chose Juventus over other clubs vying for his signature, Can explained that it's because Juventus were a 'huge club' that he's followed since he was young.

"Juventus is a team that wins titles and that's what I want, that's why we fit well together," he said.