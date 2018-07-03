Bristol City sign former Premier League striker Weimann

Former Aston Villa and Derby County forward Andreas Weimann has signed for Bristol City.

The 26-year-old completed a move earlier this morning from Pride Park where he spent three years.

A three-year deal has been penned with the option of an extra 12 months at Ashton Gate after an undisclosed fee was agreed with the Rams.

Weimann had a year to run on his contract at Pride Park but Derby decided to let him go as they look to balance the books this summer with Financial Fair Play in mind.

He now becomes the fourth signing of the summer at Ashton Gate after Marley Watkins, Adam Webster, and Hakeeb Adelakun.

Premier League days

The Austrian international started his career with Aston Villa and made more than 150 appearances at Villa Park before heading to Derby in 2015.

His most prolific campaign was the 2012/13 season where he scored 12 goals.

Weimann was predominantly used as a striker back then and since those days the best hasn't been seen from the new Robins man, scoring just nine goals in his 88 matches at Derby while also netting three times in 14 appearances on a short loan spell at Wolves.

What can he offer City?

The 26-year-old brings versatility to the Robins' attack with the ability to play down the middle or out wide.

Lee Johnson though has expressed that he wants to play Weimann in a central role which could solve issues left with Bobby Reid's departure.

Yet the versatility offered with his arrival will be key to a long and draining Championship season.

Although his attacking capabilities have been poor since his Villa days, the former Ram should guarantee double figures for goals and assists combined.

Johnson may be that manager who can unlock his goal-scoring form from Villa, because Derby certainly couldn’t. His 2012/13 Premier League season showed the world he is a more than capable striker, the shooting boots are somewhere, they just need to be found.

Weimann's key trait which was exemplified at Pride Park is his work-rate. This has been praised upon by Derby fans and ex-manager Gary Rowett.

He takes his defensive responsibilities incredibly seriously and has offered Derby balance in a 4-2-3-1 or 5-4-1 formation. He has a fair amount of pace and intelligence when defending which can set up counter attacks perfectly.