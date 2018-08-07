Tottenham Hotspur 2018/19 Season Preview: Can Spurs finally end their 10-year run without silverware?

Tottenham Hotspur had another good campaign last season in context to their transfer budget and the fact they played 38 league games away from their north London home.

However, yet another trophyless year has passed by for Mauricio Pochettino who is now in his fifth season in charge of the Lilywhites.

Spurs secured a third successive top-four finish but a severe lack of transfer activity in this summer's transfer window has concerned many.

Whether Spurs can even achieve another Champions League spot is under question and with days to go in the transfer window could we see Toby Alderweireld leave for Manchester United?

Yet again nothing to show for their success

Spurs finished third overall in the Premier League, 23 points of runaway winners Manchester City but a comfortable seven points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Just like every other year, not many are backing Spurs to finish in a top-four spot due to their lack of transfer activity in the summer window.

Harry Kane spearheaded Spurs' third consecutive top-three finish after scoring a new personal best of 30 domestic goals - narrowly behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

However, Play of the Season went to defender Jan Vertonghen who kept the ship steady despite a long-term injury to defensive partner Toby Alderweireld.

Same old story on the transfer front

For a few years now Spurs are perceived to have been 'a couple of signings away from greatness'.

Those few years have now passed without the Lilywhites having made any marquee signings which would suggest they have taken their squad to the 'next level'. This summer transfer window has proven no different if anything it has been the worst out of any in recent years.

Daniel Levy has failed to acquire the services of any new players and with just a couple of days to go before the transfer window slams shut it is not looking good for Spurs.

Jack Grealish is reportedly the main target on Levy's wishlist but Spurs also face losing key defender Alderweireld to Jose Mourinho's side.

The final couple of days in the transfer window could prove critical for Spurs in the upcoming season.

Back to N17

After one whole season playing their games away from their north London home Spurs will return to their new ground on 15 September against Liverpool.

Tottenham proved many doubters wrong last season, beating some high calibre teams at the national stadium.

Liverpool, Man United, Real Madrid and many more all left empty-handed in their trips to the national stadium.

A step in the right direction for Mauricio Pochettino's evergrowing side who will hope to pick up from where they left off back in their N17 home.

Spurs capped off their final season at White Hart Lane with a 19-game unbeaten spell and Pochettino will hope they can find their momentum quickly in their new ground.

Who will be Spurs' main men?

It takes no expert to realise Tottenham's success this season will one again heavily depend on what figures Harry Kane can achieve.

Besides the obvious influence Kane has on the Lilywhites, Christian Eriksen will be looking to carry his fine form shown in the World Cup into the new Premier League campaign.

The Dane netted on 10 occasions for Spurs in the league and also provided 10 assists but it is his overall calmness and class which rubs off most on Pochettino's side.

Jan Vertonghen had an excellent 2017/18 campaign and with the possibility of his fellow Belgian Alderweireld leaving he faces another important season.

However, 21-year-old Davinson Sanchez will have to grow on what was an already impressive debut campaign should Alderweireld leave.

The Colombian showed a great deal of maturity in his first season in England but will have to improve his consistency should Spurs look to go one step further in the 2018/19 campaign.

What should Spurs fans expect?

Although the transfer window has been a disappointment for the Spurs faithful when put into the grand scheme of things the Lilywhites still have a very solid squad.

With less than two days to go in the transfer window, it appears only Liverpool have made significant moves to strengthen their squad from the top-six sides.

Therefore, should Alderweireld stay at the north London side, Spurs fans should expect another season of finishing in the top four.

However, it is trophies in which Spurs fans so eagerly desire.

It is whether Tottenham can go that one step further and reach the final of a competition which is yet to be seen from Pochettino's side.

With an overhanging cloud of negativity surrounding the Spurs fan base after a disappointing transfer window, it should be put into perspective that Spurs are actually still in a very strong position to compete at the top level.