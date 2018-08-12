Southampton 0-0 Burnley: Goalkeepers come out on top in stalemate at St. Mary's

Southampton and Burnley had to settle for a point a piece on the opening weekend of the Premier League after a goalless draw at St. Mary's on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides were left frustrated throughout as both Joe Hart and Alex McCarthy pulled off a number of fantastic saves for their respective sides to earn a draw which was the fair result at the end of the day.

Both managers gave debuts to new signings at St. Mary's

Both managers gave debuts to new players with Jannik Vestergaard and Stuart Armstrong starting for the Saints, while Hart made his Premier League debut for the Clarets after making his club debut on Thursday evening in Turkey.

The game itself started with Clarets on the front foot and if it wasn't for McCarthy then they would have been the lead.

McCarthy came to the rescue on a few occasions for the Saints throughout the first half

McCarthy was called into action within the first five minutes of the game when Chris Wood directed a header towards goal but the Saints keeper was in the right place to keep it out.

The second save though was the more impressive one as great build-up play from the Clarets ended with Jeff Hendrick heading the ball through to Aaron Lennon, who was one on one with McCarthy with the goal at his mercy, but the Saints keeper made himself big and made a great save to deny the English winger.

It took a while but the hosts finally got into the game midway through the first half but failed to create any clear-cut chances against a well-drilled Clarets defence with the only half-chance falling the way of Mario Lemina, whose header from a Ryan Bertrand cross forced Hart into a routine save.

The Clarets continued to look dangerous on the break for the remainder of the half and it was them who had the final chance of the first half when the ball fell to Hendrick in the box after Ben Mee flicked the ball onto him but once again McCarthy made another smart save.

Therefore at the break, the Saints were on level terms but that was largely down to McCarthy who was on top form, while the Clarets will feel if they kept playing the way they had been doing they would eventually score.

McCarthy frustrated the Clarets once again at the start of the second half

The second half started the same way as the first as once again McCarthy had to be at his very best to stop Stephen Ward from scoring from close range after a corner kick.

Hart frustrated the Saints with two fantastic saves

After that chance though, the Saints started to grow into the game more and they almost took the lead when a brilliant ball into the box found Jack Stephens, who was denied by a great diving save from Hart.

From the resulting corner, Lemina also forced Hart into a great save from a header which was destined to nestle into the top corner of the net.

Searching for the winning goal, Mark Hughes then brought on new signings Danny Ings and Mohamed Elyounoussi to try and get the elusive goal.

The Saints had the chances to win the game late on

Both had the chance to win the game late on but both players fluffed their lines in front of goal when they should have scored.

Ings saw a goalbound header from a corner kick go just over the bar with Hart beaten much to the annoyance of the Saints fans who thought the ball had gone into the net.

A few minutes later, Elyounoussi missed an even better chance to win the game when a great cross picked him out and from close range, he somehow directed his header wide of the goal when he should have scored.

That chance was the final chance of the game as the game finished goalless with both goalkeepers having super games and in the end, the fair result was probably reached.