How Watford beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to Domingos Quina signing according to Spanish reports

Former West Ham United prodigy Domingos Quina had the option of signing for Real Madrid, Barcelona or Watford before ultimately moving to the Hornets on Deadline Day, a report from Spanish publication AS claims.

Quina was reportedly convinced by his brother to opt for a move to Hertfordshire, despite the flattering interest from the El Clasíco clubs.

The Portugal Under-20 international was in advanced talks with both Barça and Madrid before Watford made a late swoop for the midfielder, signing a deal sheet in order to complete the transfer past the 5pm evening deadline last Thursday.

However, his brother reportedly told Quina to choose the Hornets “for the good of his career”, as game time for the talented Portuguese youngster would probably come easier at Watford than at an elite European football club such as the two in question.

Quina “couldn’t wait to get everything done”

Despite being courted by two of the most prestigious clubs in the world, Quina was delighted to finalise a move to Watford and is clearly happy to have taken his brother’s advice.

“I’m very pleased to be here”, Quina said in an interview with the Hornets’ official website. “Ever since I heard about Watford, I couldn’t wait to get everything done because it’s been so last-minute.

“Now that everything’s agreed and everything’s done, I’m just really happy and I can’t wait to start."

Embed from Getty Images

The right move for Quina?

The only reason that has been disclosed as to why Quina’s brother convinced him to join Watford was “for the good of his career” — and, in the short term, that advice is certainly valid.

A player of Quina’s natural talent, who has now reached the fruitful age of 18, should be pushing for a consistent first-team spot. What with Watford’s midfield injury crisis, and their lack of young prodigies of Quina's ability, Vicarage Road could be the perfect place for him to establish himself as a Premier League player.

The Guinea-Bissau-born midfielder is also in capable hands in his first season at Watford.

Head coach Javi Gracia is renowned for his development of younger players, most notably paving the way for players such as Ricardo Horta, Juanmi and Samu Castillejo during his time at Malaga, all of whom have gone on to play consistently in top European leagues.

Quina will be hoping he can receive the same treatment from Gracia, duly justifying the advice his brother gave him.