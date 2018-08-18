Andy Robertson set for bumper new deal after stellar campaign

Andrew Robertson was one of the standout players from Liverpool's 2017/18 campaign, bombing down the left-hand side and delivering perfectly weighted crosses to his teammates.

The Scotsman joined for £10million from Hull City last summer with Kevin Stewart moving in the opposite direction for just two million left, reflecting what a coup Robertson has proven to be for the Reds.

New deal on the cards for Robertson

The 24-year-old has three years left on his remaining deal but such is his importance to the side, Jurgen Klopp is set to offer him a bumper new deal in his second seaon at the club. According to the Mirror, Liverpool plan on doubling Robertson's wages as a mark of the contribution made since his move to Merseyside. The contract would see him move to £60,000 a week.

Robertson had a pretty mild start to his Anfield career, waiting patiently on the sidelines and developing in training while Alberto Moreno started the majority of games. However, he soon wriggled his way into the starting-eleven and has since not let his standards slip, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet and an integral cog in Klopp's system.

Making 30 appearances last season, he registered five assists and a goal - a strike that came on the final day against Brighton to mark an impressive year for the player personally. Albeit only one game into the new season, Liverpool's left-back shows no signs of slowing down, bagging himself his first assist on the opening game against West Ham with a brilliant ball across the face of goal for Mohamed Salah.

The quality of the cross gave the Egyptian the simplest of finishes to get the Reds off the mark for 2018/19 while simultaneously confirming what a key attacking threat Robertson offers.

A perfect example of the modern-day full-back

Much like Trent Alexander-Arnold on the other side, Robertson embodies the very idea of a 'modern full-back', able to roam forward with confidence and composure in equal measure. The duo have provided Liverpool with a real threat on the overlap and they'll undoubtedly have another pivotal role to play as the season wears on and Klopp searches for his first piece of silverware since taking charge.

Having tied Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah down to new long-term deals, it's no surprise to see Klopp pushing to reward another one of his players with a new deal, sending a message to other clubs that the Scotsman is going nowhere anytime soon.

A new deal for Robertson would see Liverpool continue their brilliant summer business having brought in Fabinho and Naby Keita to shape a new-look midfield alongside Brazilian No.1 Alisson and former Stoke City forward Xherdan Shaqiri.