Klopp calls for calm ahead of top of the table showdown

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have started the Premier League season in unbeatable form, but after a disappointing loss against Napoli midweek, the German will hope his side can get back to winning ways this weekend; though, Liverpool face title favourites Manchester City in what is most definitely the Reds toughest test of the season.

Klopp told the media on Friday: "It's a home game against Man City, they are all tough. Even the 3-0 in the CL was tough, the 4-3 they were really good. They had won 67 games in a row, that's how it felt! They never gave up and we had to score exceptional goals to win. Even at 4-1 they never gave up."

He continued: "City never lose their focus. They have all my respect for sure. We have to be really spot on, at our best to keep them away from our goal and to be a threat ourselves.

"They are one of the strongest teams in world football, but in an outstanding team, with fantastic supporters against a really good football team, let's try again!".



Midweek fragility not a concern

Concerns had been raised after a toothless performance from the Reds midweek in the Champions League against Napoli, however, Klopp calls for calm ahead of a critical fixture this Sunday.

On the Napoli loss Klopp said: "The timing was not good in our defence. We didn't adapt to what they did in the right way. We felt under pressure where there was no pressure. We have to stay cool."

Klopp added: "I didn't want to lose v Napoli but if you ask me what the best preparation is, mood-wise, it is losing a game. We felt it, and we don't want that feeling again.

"It's about the greed to respond. It's a very intense period, and we played against very demanding teams the last few weeks. So it's quite difficult to make plenty of changes. We know we can do better, and for the weekend we know we have to do better. That's all."



Top of the league beckoning?

Liverpool seem to have the winning formula having beaten Pep Guardiola’s side on the last three occasions, including back to back wins in the Champions League last season and becoming the first team to beat Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield.

Klopp said: "We won the last three games vs City. After these games, you don't go into the dressing room and think 'now we've got it, now we know how to beat them!’ because there's not one thing. You need a team with outstanding character, ready to be brave. If you work hard, you earn it.

"The most important job of football is entertaining people. We don't save lives, we don't plant anything, create anything, do surgery. We only play football, so why can't we entertain? We have to try to create constantly, and Pep's team are the best at that."

Keita availability unknown

Bar the recent injury to midfielder Naby Keita, Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with the side fully fit and training ahead of Sunday. The severity of Keita’s injury is unknown after the summer-signing was stretchered off the field on Wednesday.

Klopp said on the fitness of Keita: "I'm not 100 per cent sure yet. Back spasm. We have to wait a bit. He will be in today, but I don't know if he can do something. Didn't look too serious, so there's a chance but we don't know."

The Reds will be hoping to clinch first place in the Premier League table against title challengers Manchester City, as the Sky Blues visit Anfield on Sunday afternoon at 4:30pm.