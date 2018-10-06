Watford 0-4 Bournemouth: Cherries destroy sorry Hornets

Josh King scored twice to see his team thrash Watford and move into 5th place with a fifth victory of the season.

David Brooks opened the scoring for Bournemouth inside 14 minutes following a break by his side; Ben Foster pulled off a great original save but could only prance it into Brooks' feet and it was a simple finish for the 21-year-old.

Watford failed to create anything in the 20 minutes prior to Bournemouth's second, when Christian Kabasele clipped Callum Wilson's leg inside the box to hand himself a second yellow card. King coolly scored the resulting penalty after sending Ben Foster the wrong way.

The home side looked dejected following the penalty and that was clear as the Cherries broke forward once again just before the half-time whistle; some more abject Watford defending allowed King to get his second and easily head in to the bottom right corner. The Hornets were 3-0 down at half time.

Some changes to the home side were expected at half-time, but none came; and within 2 minutes of the second half, Bournemouth had a fourth goal - this time Wilson volleyed home from close-range, giving Foster no chance.

Bournemouth sat back for the rest of the game, and whilst the home side dominated possession in the Cherries half, not one chance came with it. It was Bournemouth's biggest ever Premier League away victory - and one of Watford's worst ever results in the top tier.

Takeaways from the match

King and Wilson important to Bournemouth

Three of the goals came from these two, and their fine form is certainly continuing. King was clinical throughout and was Bournemouth's standout player this afternoon, providing some quality runs during the course of the game. Wilson, meanwhile, has been talked about for an England call-up in recent weeks and showed today why he may indeed deserve one. These two were brilliant and could be extremely important in where the Cherries finish this season.

Eddie Howe organised his team to perfection

It is true that Watford were dismal today and did make Bournemouth look better than they probably are; however, it goes without saying that Howe's organisation this afternoon was superb. Bournemouth outplayed Watford in every position, most notably the midfield; they did play long balls at times but a lot of the time the passing was free-flowing at its finest. This was shown in their first goal - a beautiful ball from Adam Smith set Ryan Fraser away, and eventually led to Brooks' opener. Great stuff from an ever-improving manager.

Watford need to step up a gear immediately

In their previous few games, Watford have been unlucky to not gain three points in all of them - a defeat against Manchester United was undeserved, a draw at Fulham could easily have been three points and the same goes for the defeat at Arsenal - yet today it was a completely different story. It was slow from pretty much every player in a Watford shirt today; constantly losing possession and giving Bournemouth chances. Without a win in four now (D1 L3), the Hornets must step up a gear over the international break.

Stand-out players

Man of the Match - Josh King

As mentioned, the Bournemouth striker was excellent today. He made key passes and quality runs; yet most importantly he scored two goals and sent Bournemouth out of site. A great performance from the Norwegian.

David Brooks

The 21-year-old scored a beautiful goal against Crystal Palace on Monday night and scored again at Vicarage Road on Saturday. He looks very promising on the wing for Bournemouth and could be a promising player overall.

Nathan Ake

The Bournemouth player of the season for the 2017-18 campaign was in fine form again today and is always proving his worth to the club. A clinical defender, he cleared the ball many times and was making interceptions constantly. He should be the envy of the lacklustre Watford defence today.

Rolling on after Internationals

Bournemouth will be hoping that they can continue these sort of performances long into the future. Whilst Watford were down to 10-men and never looked like threatening Asmir Begovic in goal, they were quality in the first half and managed to preserve a lot of energy for their next matches following a second-half performance which saw them slow down. If they can keep up the wins, then Bournemouth can definitely challenge for Europe.

It's a different story for the Hornets, however. After four straight wins at the start of the season, they have only picked up one point since. Whilst they were unlucky in all of them to not pick up all three, today saw flashbacks of Watford's 4-1 home defeat to Huddersfield Town last December - at one of the lowest points of last season. The team need to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later - and their next home match is coincidentally up against Huddersfield.

Before that, however, Watford will travel to Molineux to face off against in-form Wolves on Saturday 20th October - who moved above the Hornets following a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Bournemouth host Southampton at the Vitality Stadium; where they will hope to make it four wins from five and three wins in a row.