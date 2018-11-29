Leicester City vs Watford Preview: Foxes aim to turn draws into wins

Leicester City host Watford on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League as they look to find the winning edge after three draws in their last four games.

The Foxes come into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw with Southampton that was ultimately won on penalties, thanks to Danny Ward's penalty save.

The Hornets will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 home defeat to 10 man Liverpool when they visit the King Power Stadium.

Three points against Watford on Saturday would see Leicester leapfrog their opponents in table, potentially seeing them jump to 8th place should other results go their way.

Should Watford win the match, the Hornets, should other results go their way, could jump to 6th place in the table, putting them in a promising position in terms of the race for European places.

Key battle

Ricardo Periera has made the right back position his own since the unfortunate injury to Daniel Amartey, making crucial tackles and lung bursting runs up and down the right hand side of the pitch.

Ricardo will have his work cut out for him against Watford however, as he will be up against the Hornets’ danger man Roberto Pereyra who has been in inspired form this season after chipping in with five goals in 13 games.

What happened the last time the two teams met?

Leicester beat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in their last meeting in the Premier League after a 39th minute penalty from Jamie Vardy and a stoppage time strike from Riyad Mahrez to ensure the victory.

Team news

Harry Maguire and Rachid Ghezzal both remain unavailable for the match due to their respective injuries. Jamie Vardy has proved his match fitness after completing 90 minutes against Southampton midweek while Vicente Iborra has been passed fit. James Maddison is now available after serving his one match ban midweek after his sending off against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Watford have been handed injury boosts this week as Jose Holebas, Sebastian Prodl, Daryl Janmaat and Tom Cleverley could all feature after recovering from their respective injuries.

Predicted lineups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Morgan, Chilwell; N’Didi, Mendy; Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue; Pereyra, Hughes, Deulofeu, Success.

Managers’ thoughts

Claude Puel addressed the media during his pre-match press conference by acknowledging the need to start quicker and get into the opponents faces. He stated: "We need to start faster, to give a good tempo and, with the supporters, put the opponent under pressure.”

Meanwhile, Watford head coach Javi Gracia heaped praise onto his opponents during his pre-match press conference by stating: "They have good players. I like the way they are playing this season. It will be a very demanding game for us. "